Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces Barbiecore in Pastel Pink Marni at ‘American Fiction’ Premiere

Tracee Ellis Ross continued a fashionable week in pastel pink Marni at the premiere of her new comedy, American Fiction, in Beverly Hills last night. She paired her strapless, floor-length dress with a beige trench coat and statement diamond necklaces; the Marni look is from the brand’s spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection, WWD reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last night’s look follows the premiere last week of another new film, Candy Cane Lane, where she wore a dramatic caped Brandon Maxwell look , as well as her appearance at the Balenciaga show in L.A. over the weekend, where the brand turned a residential street into a runway .

“I’ve always been connected to the narrative of clothing,” Ross told People . “My mom [Diana Ross] taught me that you can spend money on nice things if you’re going to use them. For example, I have an Alexander McQueen jacket that I wear with everything, even sweatpants.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ross’ new film American Fiction focuses on the story of Dr. Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, “a frustrated novelist who’s fed up with the establishment profiting from ‘Black’ entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes,” per MGM . Ross plays Lisa Ellison, Monk’s sister, in the film, which is her third movie made this year alone, in addition to Candy Cane Lane and Cold Copy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think I’m the sexiest I’ve ever been,” Ross told Today earlier this year. “I feel fantastic and I feel like the world is my oyster.”

American Fiction is out December 15.