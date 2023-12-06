Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces Barbiecore in Pastel Pink Marni at ‘American Fiction’ Premiere

Tracee Ellis Ross continued a fashionable week in pastel pink Marni at the premiere of her new comedy, American Fiction, in Beverly Hills last night. She paired her strapless, floor-length dress with a beige trench coat and statement diamond necklaces; the Marni look is from the brand’s spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection, WWD reports.
Last night’s look follows the premiere last week of another new film, Candy Cane Lane, where she wore a dramatic caped Brandon Maxwell look, as well as her appearance at the Balenciaga show in L.A. over the weekend, where the brand turned a residential street into a runway.
“I’ve always been connected to the narrative of clothing,” Ross told People. “My mom [Diana Ross] taught me that you can spend money on nice things if you’re going to use them. For example, I have an Alexander McQueen jacket that I wear with everything, even sweatpants.”
Ross’ new film American Fiction focuses on the story of Dr. Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, “a frustrated novelist who’s fed up with the establishment profiting from ‘Black’ entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes,” per MGM. Ross plays Lisa Ellison, Monk’s sister, in the film, which is her third movie made this year alone, in addition to Candy Cane Lane and Cold Copy.
“I think I’m the sexiest I’ve ever been,” Ross told Today earlier this year. “I feel fantastic and I feel like the world is my oyster.”
American Fiction is out December 15.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
