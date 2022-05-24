Kourtney Kardashian Added Barker to Her Name After Wedding to Travis
KKB has a certain ring to it!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will not be going by Mr. and Mrs. Kravis, which was my personal preference.
The Poosh founder, after captioning an Instagram photo, "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Barker," has taken the next step by adding her new husband's last name to her own, making her Kourtney Kardashian Barker—at least when it comes to her Instagram bio.
So, that makes her KKB for short, and I'm hoping she will start a beauty line to succeed her sister Kim's KKW, but I guess she's probably too busy honeymooning and stuff right now.
True to form, the newlyweds have been making out left, right and center following their destination wedding in Portofino, Italy.
They are also clearly taking this romantic honeymoon thing seriously, as they jumped into the sea together off a boat, her in a mini-dress and him in a pair of joggers.
In case you haven't been keeping up with the Kardashians of late, Kravis tied the knot for a third time in the space of two months, this past weekend in Portofino, on the estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.
They assembled all their closest friends and family members for the very grand occasion, and still appear to be celebrating all together at time of writing.
The TV star and Blink-182 drummer started dating sometime in late 2020 or early 2021, and got engaged in October on a beach in Santa Barbara. We saw details of the prep and aftermath of the engagement on recent episodes of The Kardashians on Hulu.
As for this being their third wedding, they got married without a license in Vegas back in April, then with a license at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, and finally in this beautiful Italian ceremony on May 22.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
