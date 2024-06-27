Travis Kelce Thought 'Alice in Wonderland' Was Called 'Alison Wonderland'

Travis Kelce has lived with a slight and surreal misunderstanding with regards to a certain children's book for almost his entire life.

Travis and his brother Jason Kelce recorded the latest episode of their podcast New Heights in a classic British pub in London, and tried local delicacies throughout the taping. At one point, they were served afternoon tea, and the Eagles alum said, "This is a very Alice in Wonderland tea set," then added, "Oh, this is the official Mad Hatter tea service."

On that note, Travis admitted, "I also just found out over the summer that it’s 'Alice in Wonderland,' not 'Alison Wonderland.' I thought 'Alison Wonderland' was like the name."

An incredulous Jason told him, "You thought it was...? We’ve watched the movie, though. You know her name wasn’t Alison."

Travis replied, "I thought it was. Not one time did I catch that, dude."

Obviously, Jason was absolutely cracking up about this, as am I.

The Kelce brothers were in London to visit Taylor Swift and attend her blockbusting Eras Tour. On the podcast episode, they also discussed their meeting with royals Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, who attended the concert one night at Wembley Stadium.

The football players were thoroughly impressed with the royals, with Travis calling William "the coolest motherf***er" and girl dad Jason saying Charlotte "had fire to her."

Jason also opened up about how moved he was by Swift's performance, and the moment she handed her Red fedora to a young girl in the audience. "Dude, I've never cried at a f***ing concert, and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl's entire... I'm 'bout to tear up right now!" he said. "It was f***ing so special. It was great."

As for the Alison Wonderland thing, it feels very much on brand for a man whose slightly nonsensical old tweets made the rounds a few months ago for being so wholesome. A particular hit? "I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy" from circa 2011.

Never change, Trav.