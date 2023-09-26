Travis Kelce Jerseys Have Seen a "400% Spike in Sales" Amid Rumored Taylor Swift Romance

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Taylor Swift fans are something else.
Amid rumors she's dating NFL tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, and after she attended one of his football games flanked by his mother Donna, Swifties appear to have flocked to online sportswear stores to get their hands on a Kelce jersey of their own. And that's without even having confirmation that the two are in fact dating—not to mention how early on in their relationship it is if they are in fact an item.
"Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com," a rep for Fanatics told TMZ.
The spike coincided with Swift's attendance at the Chiefs game on Sunday, when they beat the Chicago Bears 41-10, with Kelce scoring one of the touchdowns on the day, leading people to conclude that the spike had to have something to do with Swift's public endorsement of Kelce.
Rumors have been going around the celebrity gossip mill recently after Kelce admitted to having a crush on Swift and attempting to court her after he attended her Eras Tour date in Kansas City.
Then, Swift attended the Sunday match with Kelce's mother, followed by an after-party where the reported lovebirds were apparently "very affectionate with one another." Well, well, well.
