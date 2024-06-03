Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Joke About Their "Dad Bods" During Charity Event

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes joked about their "dad bods" while on stage at the Big Slick charity event in Kansas City on Saturday.

Appearing as part of the Celebrity Weekend, the Chiefs tight end and quarterback were on stage to auction off a couple of signed jerseys for their team—one bearing the number 87 for Kelce, and one with the number 15 for Mahomes.

The two men went to model the shirts, but both slightly struggled to pull them over their other clothes. But while Mahomes was eventually successful, Kelce got his stuck over his head, with his quarterback pal telling the crowd, "Dad bod season. Dad bod."

As several people on stage, including lifelong Chiefs fan Paul Rudd, wrestled Kelce into the jersey, he said into his mic, "I have no kids, this is just what it looks like at 35."

When he got the shirt on, Kelce added, "Here we go! All night, ladies and gentlemen, huh?"

It's not the first time Mahomes has used the term "dad bod" to describe himself. "I definitely have the dad bod a little bit," he told Time in an April interview. "I’ll also say I have a great body for a quarterback. You’ve got to have some padding in there to take the hits that we take."

As part of the Big Slick, people get to bid on lots of cool celebrity-related items, with proceeds benefiting Children’s Mercy, a kids' health organization based in K.C.

Travis Kelce hangs out with Weird Al during Kansas City's the Big Slick charity event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There, as well as kicking it with Rudd, Kelce also hung with Weird Al, and participated in a skit with Jason Sudeikis, in which the latter asked him when he was planning to "make an honest woman" out of girlfriend Taylor Swift.