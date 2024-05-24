Patrick Mahomes and Erin Andrews Both Just Took Credit for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance

Patrick Mahomes and Erin Andrews would both like a lot of the credit for getting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together, please.
Both sporting celebs gave interviews this week in which they explained the role they played in the burgeoning romance.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said that he was there from the very start.
"I like to take some of the credit," he told McAfee. "I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert, when the friendship bracelet was—he was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker."
You may recall that Kelce first tried to get Swift's attention by making a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, which he unsuccessfully tried to give her when she played in Kansas City.
Mahomes continued, "I had some input in there as well, I was like, 'Dude, just go for it. Just go for it.' And you know Travis, man. He does it, and he's a great dude, and I'm glad that it's all worked out for the best."
The quarterback is obviously still a big part of Swelce, since he's besties with the tight end, and his wife Brittany has also become a close friend of the singer's.
Meanwhile, Andrews and her podcast co-host Charissa Thompson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, and chatted to him about the part *they* played in getting Swift and Kelce together.
Andrews has already spoken out about manifesting the relationship, by addressing Swift on the Calm Down podcast last summer, saying, "Please, try our friend, Travis. He is fantastic. I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America."
On the late-night show, Fallon told the women, "You guys predicted Kelce and Taylor."
Thompson quipped, "Yes, Jimmy, we are responsible," while Andrews said, "We are."
Thompson then turned towards the audience and said, "You’re welcome, America."
Fallon then joked, "As a country, we’re thanking our servicemen and women, but we really have to thank you for what you’ve done for all of us. You brought us Taylor and Travis."
But Mahomes, Andrews and Thompson aren't the only ones who have taken credit for the romance—whether directly or indirectly. Over the months since the athlete and popstar have been dating, Swift's cousins and their mutual friend Miles Teller have also been credited with the match, per People.
Basically? All roads lead to Traylor. You're welcome, America?
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
