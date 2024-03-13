Travis Kelce dishes on his Singapore trip in support of girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce is opening up about his latest trip overseas in support of his girlfriend and pop star Taylor Swift.
On Wednesday, Feb. 13, the 3-time Super Bowl Champ opened up about his trip to Singapore in the latest episode of is podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.
"Fun times," Kelce told his brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce, before clarifying that he stopped in Dublin, Ireland before landing in Singapore to link up with Swift as she continues her history-making "Eras Tour."
"I got to check out the world’s largest greenhouse, how about that?" he continued. "I am a huge, big plant guy. Love seeing f****** enormous trees."
The Flower Dome glasshouse at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore covers nearly 3 acres of land under its glass roof, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
"It was cool as f***," Kelce continued. "They had the world’s biggest waterfall in a greenhouse, too. It was awesome man, the way the whole thing was laid out—it was a very controlled space and everything was blooming at the same time. It was so f****** unique and so nice."
Not to be outdone by the greenhouse visit, Kelce also gave a special shoutout to his girlfriend Swift, who performed in Singapore twice with Kelce in attendance.
"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras tour, the last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple of months," Kelce said. "But yeah outside of that, got to get some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views.”
The only downside, Kelce shared, was the weather.
"It was hot as f*** in Singapore, because it was the slap dab middle of summer over there," Kelce explained. "So it’s 100 degrees outside, and then you got to go into this chilly, like, 70-degree room where they're just pumping AC into these plants.
"It was so lovely to go in there just hang on that thing and see all the amazing plants," he added.
As Marie Claire previously reported, Kelce and Swift flew from Singapore back to the United States in order to attend an ultra-exclusive Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, March 10.
Despite being the most popular and arguably the most photographed couple on the planet, there is not a single photo of the pair attending the Gucci event, which was hosted by talent manager Guy Oseary at his private home.
While Kelce has traveled to both Australia and Singapore in support of Swift, he is reportedly anxious for her to return to the States—especially after Swift's father, Scott Swift, reportedly got into an alleged altercation with a photog in Australia.
"(Kelce) can't wait for (Swift) to be back in the States so they can be together," a source told the Daily Mail. "And if anyone tries anything, he knows that photographers, or anyone else for that matter, wouldn't dare come close to them if he was around. He is a very massive and intimidating guy."
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
