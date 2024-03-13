Travis Kelce dishes on his Singapore trip in support of girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce is opening up about his latest trip overseas in support of his girlfriend and pop star Taylor Swift.



On Wednesday, Feb. 13, the 3-time Super Bowl Champ opened up about his trip to Singapore in the latest episode of is podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.



"Fun times," Kelce told his brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce, before clarifying that he stopped in Dublin, Ireland before landing in Singapore to link up with Swift as she continues her history-making "Eras Tour."



"I got to check out the world’s largest greenhouse, how about that?" he continued. "I am a huge, big plant guy. Love seeing f****** enormous trees."

The Flower Dome glasshouse at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore covers nearly 3 acres of land under its glass roof, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

"It was cool as f***," Kelce continued. "They had the world’s biggest waterfall in a greenhouse, too. It was awesome man, the way the whole thing was laid out—it was a very controlled space and everything was blooming at the same time. It was so f****** unique and so nice."



Not to be outdone by the greenhouse visit, Kelce also gave a special shoutout to his girlfriend Swift, who performed in Singapore twice with Kelce in attendance.



"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras tour, the last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple of months," Kelce said. "But yeah outside of that, got to get some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views.”

The only downside, Kelce shared, was the weather.



"It was hot as f*** in Singapore, because it was the slap dab middle of summer over there," Kelce explained. "So it’s 100 degrees outside, and then you got to go into this chilly, like, 70-degree room where they're just pumping AC into these plants.



"It was so lovely to go in there just hang on that thing and see all the amazing plants," he added.

As Marie Claire previously reported, Kelce and Swift flew from Singapore back to the United States in order to attend an ultra-exclusive Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, March 10.