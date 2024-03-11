Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce—Perhaps the World’s Most Photographed Couple—Attended the Oscars’ Most Exclusive Afterparty with Zero Photo Evidence to Prove It

It’s been 15 minutes without Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news, so, that’s weird. Wait, they’re where? At an Oscars afterparty, undetected? Apparently so, as the world’s most famous couple reportedly flew back to the U.S. from Singapore, where Swift’s Eras Tour last took her, and hit the Gucci afterparty in L.A. last night.

Swift and Kelce attended the brand’s 16th annual event—known simply as “The Party”—last night, held at talent manager Guy Oseary’s home. Swift and Kelce were but two boldfaced names at the soiree, where Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Cillian Murphy turned up, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio, Anya Taylor Joy, Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Gladstone, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lenny Kravitz, Salma Hayek, Matthew McConaughey, and Austin Butler, among others, People reports. Us Weekly also billed Madonna as a cohost of “The Party,” and reported that the bash “featured custom monogrammed travel duffel bags for all guests.”

For this particular night out, the eyes of the world weren't upon them for a change (Image credit: Getty Images)

Somehow the arguably most photographed couple in the world managed to avoid detection at the party, not being seen in any social media posts from the exclusive event as “The Party” has a strict no cameras policy, adding to what Vogue calls “Oscar night’s most notoriously exclusive afterparty.” They also sidestepped being photographed from any official behind-the-scenes shots of the event.

“They were on the patio and in great moods,” a guest at the party told the outlet. “She had a very happy, giant smile. He was protective of her, and she was delightful and glowing—they seemed very happy together and loving the night.” TMZ even reported that the couple “seem to have gone out of their way to not be seen/photographed, which is interesting.”

Swift and Kelce, since their relationship debuted publicly in September, are photographed everywhere they go, like on a different date night, pictured here, from 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Swift didn’t attend the Oscars this year (after attending several other awards ceremonies earlier in awards season), the show’s producer Katy Mullen told IndieWire earlier this month that she was welcome to be there: “Listen, we all love Taylor,” Mullen said. “She’s the best cheerleader you could ever possibly have in any audience, whether it’s the NFL or an award show. So if she wants to get on a plane and come to the Oscars, then we’ll hold a seat for her, 100 percent.”

Though Swift didn’t take Mullen up on that offer, she was there in spirit. Good friend Emma Stone won Best Actress for her role in Poor Things and made a special nod to Swift in her acceptance speech, referencing Swift’s song “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” when speaking about her baby girl. “I know I have to wrap up, but I really just want to thank my family,” Stone said. “My mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband, Dave. I love you so much. And, most importantly, my daughter, who is going to be three in three days and who has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl, so thank you so much.”

Stone paid subtle homage to good friend Swift in her Oscars acceptance speech last night (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several of the couple’s friends were also at Gucci party, like Lana Del Ray, betrothed couple Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum, and Swift’s opening act Sabrina Carpenter and her recently hard launched boyfriend Barry Keoghan (who, like Kelce, also ventured out to Singapore to catch the Eras Tour; Kelce caught the fifth and sixth nights of the six-show Singapore run).

During night five, Swift once again changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” to reflect her boyfriend, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, singing “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

The conclusion of the Singapore run also marks the end of (an era, sorry) this leg of Eras Tour shows. Acknowledging the fans in the country, Swift wrote on Instagram that “We got to play 6 shows in Singapore for the most wonderful crowds—just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who traveled and put so much effort into being at our shows. What an unforgettable way to end this leg of the tour!!”

She has a little time off between now and the next leg of her tour in Europe, but she’s got quite a big undertaking in between. “See you in May when we get back to the Eras Tour!!” she continued on Instagram. “In the meantime I’ve got an album to release…” referencing The Tortured Poet’s Department, out April 19.

And let’s wrap this up in a bow with Swift and the Oscars afterparties—last night wasn’t her first rodeo attending them, as, back in 2019, she went to the Vanity Fair Oscars party with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Three years prior, Swift walked the red carpet for the same event.