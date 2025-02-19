Taylor Swift might be one of the most famous cat moms out there, but it seems like she's turned to the dog side. Boyfriend Travis Kelce's big brother, Jason Kelce, recently revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs player—who is already a dog dad—is now raising a puppy along with Swift's three cats.

Speaking on the "Fitz & Whit" podcast, Jason casually dropped the dog news after he explained how his brother had purchased some seriously pricey Italian designer furniture.

“He had these couches, and they were like green velvet. Like over-the-top couches. And I go, and I’m like dude—I’m not gonna say the dollar amount—but I’m like dude, what are these couches?” the former Philadelphia Eagles player shared.

"I came back maybe six months after that, I come back and one of the couches is like pushed up against the wall," he continued. "I'm like, 'Why did you move the couch?'"

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift, pictured with Olivia in 2014, also owns two other cats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To Jason's surprise, Travis revealed the back of his "investment" sofa...and the big brother couldn't stop laughing while telling the rest of the story. "He goes and he pulls the couch back. He had just got a puppy. The puppy had chewed a hole in the back of it!"

Swift is a cat mom to Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin Button, and there's no word on what the famous kitties think about their dog sibling. So devoted is the "Style" singer to her feline friends that she once told Time, "The most influential factor in my life is cats. I have cats, I'm obsessed with them. They're just a real joy to live with."

Engagement rumors have been swirling around Taylor and Travis since they started dating in summer 2023—and reached a fever pitch ahead of Super Bowl 2025—but other than moving in together, getting a pet is quite the commitment.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While he didn't elaborate on the dog's breed or when the puppy came to live with Travis in Kansas City, Jason did praise his brother's "youthful enthusiasm" in the interview.

Apparently that enthusiasm extends to puppies...and dropping major cash on couches.