Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Might Have Just Made Their Biggest Commitment Yet

It's also destroying their house.

Taylor Swift wearing a black beanie and hoodie hugging Travis Kelce, who is wearing an AFC Champions shirt and black hat on the field after the 2025 AFC championship game
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Taylor Swift might be one of the most famous cat moms out there, but it seems like she's turned to the dog side. Boyfriend Travis Kelce's big brother, Jason Kelce, recently revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs player—who is already a dog dad—is now raising a puppy along with Swift's three cats.

Speaking on the "Fitz & Whit" podcast, Jason casually dropped the dog news after he explained how his brother had purchased some seriously pricey Italian designer furniture.

“He had these couches, and they were like green velvet. Like over-the-top couches. And I go, and I’m like dude—I’m not gonna say the dollar amount—but I’m like dude, what are these couches?” the former Philadelphia Eagles player shared.

"I came back maybe six months after that, I come back and one of the couches is like pushed up against the wall," he continued. "I'm like, 'Why did you move the couch?'"

Taylor Swift wearing a long tan coat and short black skirt with a bustier holding hands at night with Travis Kelce, dressed in a blue patterned shirt and matching pants, walking into a restaurant

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift wearing a plaid skirt and white top holding a white kitten walking on a sidewalk

Swift, pictured with Olivia in 2014, also owns two other cats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To Jason's surprise, Travis revealed the back of his "investment" sofa...and the big brother couldn't stop laughing while telling the rest of the story. "He goes and he pulls the couch back. He had just got a puppy. The puppy had chewed a hole in the back of it!"

Swift is a cat mom to Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin Button, and there's no word on what the famous kitties think about their dog sibling. So devoted is the "Style" singer to her feline friends that she once told Time, "The most influential factor in my life is cats. I have cats, I'm obsessed with them. They're just a real joy to live with."

Engagement rumors have been swirling around Taylor and Travis since they started dating in summer 2023—and reached a fever pitch ahead of Super Bowl 2025—but other than moving in together, getting a pet is quite the commitment.

While he didn't elaborate on the dog's breed or when the puppy came to live with Travis in Kansas City, Jason did praise his brother's "youthful enthusiasm" in the interview.

Apparently that enthusiasm extends to puppies...and dropping major cash on couches.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸