Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Might Have Just Made Their Biggest Commitment Yet
It's also destroying their house.
Taylor Swift might be one of the most famous cat moms out there, but it seems like she's turned to the dog side. Boyfriend Travis Kelce's big brother, Jason Kelce, recently revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs player—who is already a dog dad—is now raising a puppy along with Swift's three cats.
Speaking on the "Fitz & Whit" podcast, Jason casually dropped the dog news after he explained how his brother had purchased some seriously pricey Italian designer furniture.
“He had these couches, and they were like green velvet. Like over-the-top couches. And I go, and I’m like dude—I’m not gonna say the dollar amount—but I’m like dude, what are these couches?” the former Philadelphia Eagles player shared.
"I came back maybe six months after that, I come back and one of the couches is like pushed up against the wall," he continued. "I'm like, 'Why did you move the couch?'"
To Jason's surprise, Travis revealed the back of his "investment" sofa...and the big brother couldn't stop laughing while telling the rest of the story. "He goes and he pulls the couch back. He had just got a puppy. The puppy had chewed a hole in the back of it!"
Swift is a cat mom to Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin Button, and there's no word on what the famous kitties think about their dog sibling. So devoted is the "Style" singer to her feline friends that she once told Time, "The most influential factor in my life is cats. I have cats, I'm obsessed with them. They're just a real joy to live with."
Engagement rumors have been swirling around Taylor and Travis since they started dating in summer 2023—and reached a fever pitch ahead of Super Bowl 2025—but other than moving in together, getting a pet is quite the commitment.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
While he didn't elaborate on the dog's breed or when the puppy came to live with Travis in Kansas City, Jason did praise his brother's "youthful enthusiasm" in the interview.
Apparently that enthusiasm extends to puppies...and dropping major cash on couches.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Princess Diana's Niece Amelia Spencer Reveals Secret Fifth Bridal Outfit
Royal (adjacent) wedding goals, period.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meet the Model-Off-Duty Hairstyle That Doubles as a Faux Face Lift
Jawline? Snatched.
By Emma Aerin Becker Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Sugar Cookie Pedicure Is Almost Too Sweet
The beauty founder is tapping back into a milky white nail trend.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Looks Like Kylie Kelce Didn't Love Taylor Swift Being Booed at the Super Bowl Either
The Instagram "like" says it all.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Why Kylie Kelce Didn’t Eat the Home-Cooked Meal Taylor Swift Made for Her During a Double Date with Travis and Jason Kelce
"This is going to sound terrible..."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce’s Family “Would Love to See" Him and Taylor Swift "Spend Their Lives Together"
“They’ve never seen Travis so happy with a girlfriend before."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Felt "Helpless" When Taylor Swift Was Booed at the Super Bowl: "It Broke His Heart"
The NFL tight end "always protects" the singer.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift Didn't Join Travis Kelce on the Field After Kansas City's Disappointing Loss at the 2025 Super Bowl
But that doesn't mean she isn't supporting him.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
All the Celebrities in Taylor Swift's Box at Super Bowl 2025
It's quite a guest list.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift's Stress Is Palpable in Pics from the First Half of Super Bowl 2025
She's *this close* to becoming a meme.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift "Doesn't Want to Be the Center of Attention" During Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Moment
"He loves that she is super supportive, and he is the same with her, as they got each other's back whatever happens."
By Kristin Contino Published