Travis Kelce's Five-Word Response to Taylor Swift Proposal Question Has Fans Buzzing
Let the betting begin.
Let's face it, there seems to be a new Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engagement ring rumor at least once a week. But while fielding questions at a Super Bowl press event in New Orleans on Feb. 3, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gave a cryptic response that has Swifties on the edge of their seats.
After a reporter asked if he'd be getting down on one knee for the "So High School" singer after the big game, Kelce decided to play it coy. "Wouldn't you like to know," he said with a smile during the press conference.
Last fall, Page Six claimed there was an engagement countdown for the pair, who have been dating since summer 2023. If they do seal the deal, there's one type of wedding Kelce doesn't want, as he recently shared on his "New Heights" prodcast with brother Jason.
"I'm not sure if the fall is a good wedding season, brother, I'm gonna tell you right now," he said to a caller who was debating an autumn wedding with his girlfriend.
Even if he avoided proposal q's during the Super Bowl kickoff event, the NFL star did dish on his favorite meals Taylor makes in a video shared by KCTV reporter Jared Koller on X. "She is quite the cook," Kelce said. "I’m a breakfast guy. Man, her Pop-Tarts are unbelievable. Homemade Pop-Tarts, unbelievable.”
He also said that the duo “both love to manifest things" in life. "You can’t say it’s not real because we’re here, right?" he shared of the Chiefs' 2025 Super Bowl appearance.
Kelce added to reporters that Swift's work ethic motivates him on and off the field. “If she’s out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off, I better match that energy, for sure," he said.
Ahead of the big game, the "22" singer sported Chiefs red as she hit the 2025 Grammys on Feb. 2, and she gave some subtle shoutouts to her boyfriend with her choice of "T" leg jewelry and special on-stage song.
As for a proposal (or a Chiefs win), tune into Super Bowl 2025 on FOX, YouTubeTV and Hulu + Live TV at 6 p.m. EST Sunday, Feb. 9.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
