Travis Kelce Has Words for the Brads and Chads Booing Taylor Swift

Listen up, all you Brads and Chads out there! Travis Kelce has some thoughts for you!
Stealing a line from his girlfriend's Person of the Year interview, the football boy and celebrity boyfriend-of-the-moment, Kelce took to the New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason to respond to the response Taylor Swift got when she showed up on the Jumbotron during his game against the Patriots. Because, as the dictates from the scrolls of our Celebrity Worship elders proclaim: "if it happens, you should comment."
Thankfully, Kelce has proven time and time again he is more than happy to follow the orders, while also hyping up his very famous girlfriend like the very dutiful golden retriever that the internet has observed him to be. Considering how much discourse there always seems to be around everything Taylor Swift does, there's going to be no shortage of opportunities for him to do so.
"There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing," Kelce explained to his bemused brother, before adding that "but for the most part, everybody was fucking screaming their tails off for her."
He also admitted the whole thing got him a bit hyped as well. "I was trying to keep it cool, I was like, 'Don't show your cards. Don't show your cards. Don't show your cards.' It was fun man."
If you want to hear said boos, by the way, they're below:
Massive boo’s from Gillette as Taylor swift comes on the jumbo, America is waking up pic.twitter.com/rfgMUllpHLDecember 17, 2023
Naturally, Taylor took it all in stride, because she no doubt understands that showing up in the opposing team's gear on the jumbotron is not going to win you any favors with any sports fanatic, let alone the New England Patriots fans:
It's her - hi! 👋@taylorswift13 | @GilletteStadium pic.twitter.com/zIPwjvLgD6December 17, 2023
Overall, though, Kelce was captain of the hype train for his gal, explaining that fans were mostly excited to see the singer, and when "they showed Taylor at the game — you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors. It just shows you how amazing that girl is; they went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on that screen."
Watch the full episode of the podcast below:
Alicia Lutes is a writer—all kinds—based in Los Angeles, who has written extensively on culture, entertainment, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, and more. Previously, she was Managing Editor at Nerdist, as well as creator/former host of the web series Fangirling. She has been known to perform comedy and is also her own grandpa, so biographies are incredibly hard for her.
