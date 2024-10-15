Travis Kelce Was Filmed High-Fiving Then Sweetly Grabbing Taylor Swift's Hand
The ROMANCE of it all!
Joe Jonas may be Mr. Perfectly Fine, but Travis Kelce is Mr. Romantic, and you will not persuade me otherwise.
As I'm sure you've seen by now, Kelce and his super-famous girlfriend Taylor Swift were spotted at the New York Yankees vs. the Cleveland Guardians baseball game on Oct. 14.
Marie Claire has already waxed lyrical about the lovebirds' matching almost-all-black outfits (plus Swift's $1,000 Louis Vuitton T-shirt), but another lovely detail has since come to light.
In a video shared by MLB on X, the two can be seen sharing a moment and giggling, then Kelce high-fives his belle before sweetly grasping her hand. They then play around with intertwining their fingers, clearly still just as obsessed with each other over a year into their relationship.
You better bet commenters were big fans of this moment, with one person writing, "They in love love"
Someone else said, "Just a perfect night for two stars to shine on and off the field."
And another observed, "Both look like they were made for each other"
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Meanwhile, in stark contrast to commentary that's been made about Swift's attendance at NFL games, someone else said, "They need to go to every game now"
Agreed!
Nothing like a #Postseason night at the ballpark for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PWjcf3F1hFOctober 15, 2024
Swift and Kelce engaged in some more PDA while watching the baseball game, sharing belly laughs, embracing, and kissing, as seen in pictures shared by a fan account on X.
The couple has been making the most of the Chiefs tight end's bye week, stepping out for dinner on Oct. 11 at celeb magnet-venue The Corner Store in NYC with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, then just the two of them on Oct. 12 at Torrisi in Soho.
The popstar attended her boyfriend's last football game against the Saints on Oct. 7. So far this season, she has attended the games held at Arrowhead Stadium, and skipped the away games.
If that pattern is to continue, we can expect Blondie to be a no-show at the Niners and Raiders games in the coming weeks, and to return for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Nov. 4. This is all the more plausible because Swift's Eras Tour resumes stateside on Oct. 18, with a 10-day hiatus between Nov. 3 and Nov. 14. Perfect!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Taylor and Travis Hit a Couples' Style Home Run
The pair matched in oversize jackets and baseball caps for a Yankees game.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
On Election Day, Celebrities Wear Pink
A campaign by Argent and When We All Vote wants to bring optimism to the polls.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Test-Drives a New Adidas It-Sneaker
The model is trying out a different set of kicks.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
How Taylor Swift Has Entered the Chat When It Comes to Prince Harry's Security
One royal commentator said there was a "double standard" when it came to police protection in the U.K.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Taylor Swift Makes $5 Million Donation for Hurricanes Helene and Milton Relief
One organization thanked Swift for her generosity.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Donna Kelce Says “Tight-Lipped” Son Travis and Girlfriend Taylor Swift Won’t Tell Her What They’re Dressing up as for Halloween
"They don't tell us anything."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jason Kelce Defends Travis Kelce, Says He "Enjoyed His Off-Seasons" Before Dating Taylor Swift
Imagine that!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Just Surpassed Rihanna as the World’s Richest Female Musician
Her music catalog alone is worth an estimated $600 million.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Travis Kelce Confirms Taylor Swift Will Attend Chiefs vs. Saints Game After Missing the Last 2—Plus His Birthday
New Swiftie Chiefs fashion incoming!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Says Whoever He's Dating Doesn't Have to Attend All His Games in Resurfaced Interview
This comes after Taylor Swift skipped some of Kelce's latest games.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Donna Kelce Says She "Stood Still" in Marriage to Ed: "We Stayed Together for the Kids"
But they were friendly.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published