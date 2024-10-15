Travis Kelce Was Filmed High-Fiving Then Sweetly Grabbing Taylor Swift's Hand

The ROMANCE of it all!

Jerrod Carmichael, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game One of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024 in New York City.
Joe Jonas may be Mr. Perfectly Fine, but Travis Kelce is Mr. Romantic, and you will not persuade me otherwise.

As I'm sure you've seen by now, Kelce and his super-famous girlfriend Taylor Swift were spotted at the New York Yankees vs. the Cleveland Guardians baseball game on Oct. 14.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the Yankees vs Guardians Game wearing matching baseball caps and black jackets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the Yankees vs. Guardians Game on Oct. 14 wearing matching outfits.

Marie Claire has already waxed lyrical about the lovebirds' matching almost-all-black outfits (plus Swift's $1,000 Louis Vuitton T-shirt), but another lovely detail has since come to light.

In a video shared by MLB on X, the two can be seen sharing a moment and giggling, then Kelce high-fives his belle before sweetly grasping her hand. They then play around with intertwining their fingers, clearly still just as obsessed with each other over a year into their relationship.

You better bet commenters were big fans of this moment, with one person writing, "They in love love"

Someone else said, "Just a perfect night for two stars to shine on and off the field."

And another observed, "Both look like they were made for each other"

Meanwhile, in stark contrast to commentary that's been made about Swift's attendance at NFL games, someone else said, "They need to go to every game now"

Agreed!

Swift and Kelce engaged in some more PDA while watching the baseball game, sharing belly laughs, embracing, and kissing, as seen in pictures shared by a fan account on X.

The couple has been making the most of the Chiefs tight end's bye week, stepping out for dinner on Oct. 11 at celeb magnet-venue The Corner Store in NYC with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, then just the two of them on Oct. 12 at Torrisi in Soho.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on a date in new york city where taylor swift wears a camel coat with a dior bag and ankle boots

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out for a date night in NYC during bye week.

The popstar attended her boyfriend's last football game against the Saints on Oct. 7. So far this season, she has attended the games held at Arrowhead Stadium, and skipped the away games.

If that pattern is to continue, we can expect Blondie to be a no-show at the Niners and Raiders games in the coming weeks, and to return for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Nov. 4. This is all the more plausible because Swift's Eras Tour resumes stateside on Oct. 18, with a 10-day hiatus between Nov. 3 and Nov. 14. Perfect!

Taylor Swift wearing plaid and tall boots at the chiefs game

Taylor Swift arrives at the Chiefs vs. Saints game on Oct. 7.

