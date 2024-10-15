Travis Kelce Was Filmed High-Fiving Then Sweetly Grabbing Taylor Swift's Hand

Joe Jonas may be Mr. Perfectly Fine, but Travis Kelce is Mr. Romantic, and you will not persuade me otherwise.

As I'm sure you've seen by now, Kelce and his super-famous girlfriend Taylor Swift were spotted at the New York Yankees vs. the Cleveland Guardians baseball game on Oct. 14.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the Yankees vs. Guardians Game on Oct. 14 wearing matching outfits. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marie Claire has already waxed lyrical about the lovebirds' matching almost-all-black outfits (plus Swift's $1,000 Louis Vuitton T-shirt), but another lovely detail has since come to light.

In a video shared by MLB on X, the two can be seen sharing a moment and giggling, then Kelce high-fives his belle before sweetly grasping her hand. They then play around with intertwining their fingers, clearly still just as obsessed with each other over a year into their relationship.

You better bet commenters were big fans of this moment, with one person writing, "They in love love"

Someone else said, "Just a perfect night for two stars to shine on and off the field."

And another observed, "Both look like they were made for each other"

Meanwhile, in stark contrast to commentary that's been made about Swift's attendance at NFL games, someone else said, "They need to go to every game now"

Agreed!

Nothing like a #Postseason night at the ballpark for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PWjcf3F1hFOctober 15, 2024

Swift and Kelce engaged in some more PDA while watching the baseball game, sharing belly laughs, embracing, and kissing, as seen in pictures shared by a fan account on X.

The couple has been making the most of the Chiefs tight end's bye week, stepping out for dinner on Oct. 11 at celeb magnet-venue The Corner Store in NYC with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, then just the two of them on Oct. 12 at Torrisi in Soho.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out for a date night in NYC during bye week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The popstar attended her boyfriend's last football game against the Saints on Oct. 7. So far this season, she has attended the games held at Arrowhead Stadium, and skipped the away games.

If that pattern is to continue, we can expect Blondie to be a no-show at the Niners and Raiders games in the coming weeks, and to return for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Nov. 4. This is all the more plausible because Swift's Eras Tour resumes stateside on Oct. 18, with a 10-day hiatus between Nov. 3 and Nov. 14. Perfect!