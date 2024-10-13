Taylor Swift Matches Her Versace Sandals to a 'Reputation'-Coded Bag

Swifties are convinced pop superstar Taylor Swift is sending some seriously Reputation-coded messages during another date night in New York City with her beau, Travis Kelce.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, the pair were spotted in SoHo, Manhattan, enjoying another night out on the town—this time sans their BFF couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

While taking in a romantic dinner at hot spot Torrisi, Swift wore a gold velvet Annie Ibiza’s Ivy corset, paired with a matching mini skirt and black leather Versace Medusa Buckle platform mules, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. While the matching corset and skirt—which retail for $1,555.21—made the Eras Tour singer look regal, it was her $1,454.58 monogram Roberto Cavalli shoulder bag that got the Swifties talking.

The bag—which matched her Versace shoes—featured mirrored snakes and the letter "R," leaving fans to believe that Swift is about to release her Reputation (Taylor's Version) in the very near future. Roberto Cavalli, the designer behind the bag, also designed Swift's Eras Tour outfit for her Reputation set: a black bodysuit covered in snakes, which she's worn for the entire tour.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoying a date night in New York City on Friday, Oct. 11. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"'Taylor Swift seen wearing a snake bag with the letter R'” and now look at me texting my friends about this and how it’s an obviously a nod to reputation (Taylor’s Version)," one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Adding fuel to the speculation fire, earlier this week after her boyfriend Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints to remain undefeated, ESPN shared a photo of the tight end recreated in the image of the Reputation album cover.

"BIG REPUTATION. UNDEFEATED," the organization wrote on X. "CHIEFS IMPROVE TO 5-0."

Stay In The Know Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swift's Reputation-coded look comes just one day after she was spotted again out in SoHo enjoying a double date with Kelce, Lively and Reynolds. The foursome—known to spend time together, including this summer after Swift wrapped up the European leg of her Eras Tour—enjoyed a dinner at The Corner Store restaurant, and both Swift and Lively dressed to impress.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are seen on October 11, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Friday night, Swift wore a lace Gucci corset with a sheer effect created from lace over a skin-tone fabric, matched to a leather mini skirt by RtA.

Meanwhile, Lively seemed to singlehandedly usher in fall via a stunning maroon mesh set, featuring a dress with daring side slits and matching maroon fishnet tights.