Taylor Swift Matches Her Versace Sandals to a 'Reputation'-Coded Bag
Swifties are convinced the pop star is preparing for a big announcement after back-to-back date nights.
Swifties are convinced pop superstar Taylor Swift is sending some seriously Reputation-coded messages during another date night in New York City with her beau, Travis Kelce.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, the pair were spotted in SoHo, Manhattan, enjoying another night out on the town—this time sans their BFF couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
While taking in a romantic dinner at hot spot Torrisi, Swift wore a gold velvet Annie Ibiza’s Ivy corset, paired with a matching mini skirt and black leather Versace Medusa Buckle platform mules, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. While the matching corset and skirt—which retail for $1,555.21—made the Eras Tour singer look regal, it was her $1,454.58 monogram Roberto Cavalli shoulder bag that got the Swifties talking.
The bag—which matched her Versace shoes—featured mirrored snakes and the letter "R," leaving fans to believe that Swift is about to release her Reputation (Taylor's Version) in the very near future. Roberto Cavalli, the designer behind the bag, also designed Swift's Eras Tour outfit for her Reputation set: a black bodysuit covered in snakes, which she's worn for the entire tour.
"'Taylor Swift seen wearing a snake bag with the letter R'” and now look at me texting my friends about this and how it’s an obviously a nod to reputation (Taylor’s Version)," one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Adding fuel to the speculation fire, earlier this week after her boyfriend Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints to remain undefeated, ESPN shared a photo of the tight end recreated in the image of the Reputation album cover.
"BIG REPUTATION. UNDEFEATED," the organization wrote on X. "CHIEFS IMPROVE TO 5-0."
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Swift's Reputation-coded look comes just one day after she was spotted again out in SoHo enjoying a double date with Kelce, Lively and Reynolds. The foursome—known to spend time together, including this summer after Swift wrapped up the European leg of her Eras Tour—enjoyed a dinner at The Corner Store restaurant, and both Swift and Lively dressed to impress.
On Friday night, Swift wore a lace Gucci corset with a sheer effect created from lace over a skin-tone fabric, matched to a leather mini skirt by RtA.
Meanwhile, Lively seemed to singlehandedly usher in fall via a stunning maroon mesh set, featuring a dress with daring side slits and matching maroon fishnet tights.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Meghan Markle Says She's "One of the Most Bullied People in the World" During Another Solo-Appearance
The Duchess of Sussex got candid while speaking to a group of young girls about social media.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Rihanna Sizzles in an Opulent Lace Bodysuit and Fur Coat
"Lingerie to me should be worn anyway and anywhere that you want."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
King Charles Will Travel With Two Doctors During His First Royal Tour Since Cancer Diagnosis
The physicians will join the royal entourage after news broke that the monarch decided to “pause” cancer treatments while abroad.
By Danielle Campoamor Published