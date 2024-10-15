Taylor Swift took Travis Kelce out to a ball game—the New York Yankees vs. the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Championship on Oct. 14, to be exact.

From far away, it looked like the only team the pair wanted to root for was their own. Instead of wearing merch for the Yankees or the Guardians, Swift and Kelce showed their matching couples' style in coordinating black outfits.

Both the "End Game" singer and the Chiefs' tight end wore black fall jackets: Taylor Swift wrapped up in an oversize blazer jacket, while Kelce got cozy in an autumn shacket. The duo also went as low-key as they could in black baseball caps—blank for Taylor, "Midnight Rodeo"-emblazoned for Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watch the Yankees vs. Guardians baseball game at Yankee Stadium in matching black hats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eagle-eyed fans also caught that Swift layered her coat over a micro damier T-shirt by Louis Vuitton tucked into black bottoms. She finished off the look with a Jacquie Aiche ring and her signature red lipstick. Since she wasn't cheering on her favorite player, she left out the glitter freckles and metallic manicure seen at the Chiefs game last week.

Throughout the game, photographers and fans caught Swift and Kelce laughing, chatting with friends, and getting close in their box seats. It's the third time the pair has stepped out together during Kelce's bye-week (that is, a week that his team isn't playing).

Swift and Kelce watch the Yankees vs. Guardians game at Yankee Stadium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beginning Oct. 11, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have hit a hat-trick of New York City date nights. First, the duo stopped by The Corner Store for dinner with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Swift continued her lingerie dressing streak in a lacy Gucci corset top and camel coat, while Kelce wore a painterly Jacquemus top and trousers. Then, the pair hit another late-night spot—and gave fans a potential Easter egg to unravel in Swift's Reputation-coded Roberto Cavalli bag matched to black Versace sandals. (She also wore a crushed velvet set by Annie's Ibiza; Kelce wore a Marni polo and slacks.)

On Oct. 11, Swift and Kelce went to The Corner Store for dinner in individual takes on date-night dressing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce usually save their coordinating couples' style moments for Kelce's own games, when Swift wears all sorts of Chiefs gear—from T-shirt mini dresses to on-theme sweaters—to match her man's jersey. Out on dates in New York City, the pair usually lets their individual personal styles shine. Lately, Swift will go for some version of a corset top and mini skirt or a structured dress, while Kelce will wear anything from Gucci-on-Gucci sets to all-navy suiting.

This week may be the last time for a while that fans see their favorite duo out and about in matching outfits. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour (and associated outfits) returns on Oct. 18 in Miami, while Kelce's Chiefs play again on Oct. 20 in San Francisco. The pair has famously gone the distance to see each other perform before—Swift flew from Tokyo to Las Vegas to catch Kelce in the Super Bowl, after all. But these back-to-back dates may be hard to swing. By now, this pair feels "End Game" with or without the baseball date outfits to prove it anyway.