Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hit a Couples' Style Home Run at the Yankees vs. Guardians Game

The pair matched in black jackets and baseball caps.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the Yankees vs Guardians Game wearing matching baseball caps and black jackets
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

Taylor Swift took Travis Kelce out to a ball game—the New York Yankees vs. the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Championship on Oct. 14, to be exact.

From far away, it looked like the only team the pair wanted to root for was their own. Instead of wearing merch for the Yankees or the Guardians, Swift and Kelce showed their matching couples' style in coordinating black outfits.

Both the "End Game" singer and the Chiefs' tight end wore black fall jackets: Taylor Swift wrapped up in an oversize blazer jacket, while Kelce got cozy in an autumn shacket. The duo also went as low-key as they could in black baseball caps—blank for Taylor, "Midnight Rodeo"-emblazoned for Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in their box at the Yankees game wearing black hats and black jackets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watch the Yankees vs. Guardians baseball game at Yankee Stadium in matching black hats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eagle-eyed fans also caught that Swift layered her coat over a micro damier T-shirt by Louis Vuitton tucked into black bottoms. She finished off the look with a Jacquie Aiche ring and her signature red lipstick. Since she wasn't cheering on her favorite player, she left out the glitter freckles and metallic manicure seen at the Chiefs game last week.

Throughout the game, photographers and fans caught Swift and Kelce laughing, chatting with friends, and getting close in their box seats. It's the third time the pair has stepped out together during Kelce's bye-week (that is, a week that his team isn't playing).

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in the box at the Yankees Guardians baseball game wearing black jackets and baseball caps

Swift and Kelce watch the Yankees vs. Guardians game at Yankee Stadium.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beginning Oct. 11, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have hit a hat-trick of New York City date nights. First, the duo stopped by The Corner Store for dinner with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Swift continued her lingerie dressing streak in a lacy Gucci corset top and camel coat, while Kelce wore a painterly Jacquemus top and trousers. Then, the pair hit another late-night spot—and gave fans a potential Easter egg to unravel in Swift's Reputation-coded Roberto Cavalli bag matched to black Versace sandals. (She also wore a crushed velvet set by Annie's Ibiza; Kelce wore a Marni polo and slacks.)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on a date in new york city where taylor swift wears a camel coat with a dior bag and ankle boots

On Oct. 11, Swift and Kelce went to The Corner Store for dinner in individual takes on date-night dressing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce usually save their coordinating couples' style moments for Kelce's own games, when Swift wears all sorts of Chiefs gear—from T-shirt mini dresses to on-theme sweaters—to match her man's jersey. Out on dates in New York City, the pair usually lets their individual personal styles shine. Lately, Swift will go for some version of a corset top and mini skirt or a structured dress, while Kelce will wear anything from Gucci-on-Gucci sets to all-navy suiting.

This week may be the last time for a while that fans see their favorite duo out and about in matching outfits. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour (and associated outfits) returns on Oct. 18 in Miami, while Kelce's Chiefs play again on Oct. 20 in San Francisco. The pair has famously gone the distance to see each other perform before—Swift flew from Tokyo to Las Vegas to catch Kelce in the Super Bowl, after all. But these back-to-back dates may be hard to swing. By now, this pair feels "End Game" with or without the baseball date outfits to prove it anyway.

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸