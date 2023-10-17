Travis Kelce Allegedly Implied to Taylor Swift's Security Guard That He Could "Take It From Here" on NYC Date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is heating up by the second, with the many media reports to go with it.
The latest tidbit to reach my nosy ears has amused me to no end, and I hope you'll enjoy it, too: Apparently, Kelce implied to Swift's security guard during one of their date nights in New York City this weekend that he could "take it from here," and essentially act as the singer's stand-in security detail.
Swift and Kelce "were holding hands throughout the night, whispering into each other's ear, and they even exchanged some kisses," a source told Entertainment Tonight, commenting on the two's behavior towards each other during the Saturday Night Live after-party.
"At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside, like he'd take it from here," the insider added. I guess this is what you get when you date an NFL player???
This moment came after both the Midnights singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made brief surprise cameos on SNL. They had also enjoyed a dinner date at Nobu together before the show.
After that, Swift and Kelce were also spotted on a dinner date on Sunday in the city, this time at celebrity hotspot Waverly Inn.
The two have reportedly been dating for about a month now, with Swift attending three of Kelce's football games, and even spending time with his mom Donna. The new lovebirds have now been photographed together on three occasions, and by all accounts, their relationship is headed in a happy direction. Yes to all of this!
