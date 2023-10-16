Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Were Spotted on ANOTHER Dinner Date This Weekend

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City.
Iris Goldsztajn
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted out on yet another date in New York City this weekend.

The popstar and NFL pro were photographed outside of Waverly Inn, a celebrity hotspot frequented by the likes of Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and Sarah Jessica Parker, and which Donald Trump once said serves the "worst food in the city," as the restaurant proudly displays on its menu.

Kelce, wearing a beige velvet jacket and matching pants with a black t-shirt and Nike sneakers, was pictured clasping Swift's hand in his, and smiling delightedly—looking as if he couldn't believe his luck at being on a date with such a cool lady.

Swift was wearing a sheer, long-sleeved black floral top with lime green accents over a black leather mini-skirt, paired with black, high-heeled lace-up combat boots and a raspberry red shoulder bag. Her hair was styled in a romantic updo, and she went without her Reputation red lip this time around.

This new dinner date came right off the heels of the alleged couple's big night out in the city on Saturday, where they both made short cameos on Saturday Night Live.

Before the show, they had a fancy dinner at Nobu together, and after the show, they headed to the after-party hand in hand. Kelce was even photographed sweetly kissing Swift's head. The two apparently left the party around 4 a.m., which is approximately seven hours past my bedtime, for your reference.

"Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night," a source told Page Six previously. "Everyone was in a great mood and having a great time."

The two first sparked dating rumors weeks ago, after Kelce admitted that he tried giving Swift his number after one of her concerts. The singer was then spotted attending three of Kelce's games with the Kansas City Chiefs. They certainly seem to be going strong.

