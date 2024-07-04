Vanessa Hudgens Has Welcomed Her Baby—and the News Broke on Her Husband's Birthday
We don't know the baby's actual birthdate, though.
Congratulations to Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker!
The spouses have welcomed their first child together, several outlets have confirmed. Neither Hudgens nor Tucker has commented on the news as of yet, so we don't know any further details about the baby so far.
In a pretty cool turn of events, news broke on the day of Tucker's birthday that the little one had been born—though we don't know exactly what day the child was born, and it's likely they were born in the days preceding the information coming out.
On Wednesday, July 3, Hudgens posted a sweet birthday tribute to her husband, sharing a series of adorable photos of the two of them, with one featuring her dog Darla. The High School Musical alum wrote, "Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck 🥳 you make the world a brighter place just by being you"
A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)
A photo posted by on
Hudgens announced her pregnancy to the world in the most glamorous way, by debuting her baby bump on the Oscars red carpet in March.
At the time, a source told Us Weekly, "[Cole] treats her better than any guy she has been with. They are in a really good place. With marriage and a baby, she is ready for the next phase of life."
High School Musical fans found it especially good news that Hudgens was pregnant when she was, because her costar Ashley Tisdale had also announced her pregnancy around the same time. Commenting on that fun fact in May, Tisdale wrote on Instagram Stories, "It's very cool! I'm so excited for her and this new chapter in her life"
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Hudgens and Tucker have been together since circa 2020, and announced their engagement in February 2023. They tied the knot in December, per People. Happy things!!!
A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Victoria and David Beckham Get Back Into Their "Very '90s" Wedding Outfits
"Look what we found."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Proves She's the Olsen Twins' No. 1 Style Fan
The model wore an outfit straight off their latest runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Blake Lively Has a Rather Racy Response To a Rather Attractive Instagram Photo of Her Husband, Ryan Reynolds
Reynolds is on the road—in China, specifically—promoting his new movie, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Ashley Tisdale Says It's "Very Cool" That She and Vanessa Hudgens Are Pregnant at the Same Time
The two women were costars on the 'High School Musical' movie series.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Vanessa Hudgens on Pregnancy Rumors: "Don't Make Assumptions on Women's Bodies"
Louder, please.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Wait—Did Vanessa Hudgens Just Get Married?
White dress + beach in Mexico + costars posting on social media from the same place = all signs point to yes!
By Rachel Burchfield Published