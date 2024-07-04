Vanessa Hudgens Has Welcomed Her Baby—and the News Broke on Her Husband's Birthday

Congratulations to Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker!

The spouses have welcomed their first child together, several outlets have confirmed. Neither Hudgens nor Tucker has commented on the news as of yet, so we don't know any further details about the baby so far.

In a pretty cool turn of events, news broke on the day of Tucker's birthday that the little one had been born—though we don't know exactly what day the child was born, and it's likely they were born in the days preceding the information coming out.

On Wednesday, July 3, Hudgens posted a sweet birthday tribute to her husband, sharing a series of adorable photos of the two of them, with one featuring her dog Darla. The High School Musical alum wrote, "Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck 🥳 you make the world a brighter place just by being you"

Hudgens announced her pregnancy to the world in the most glamorous way, by debuting her baby bump on the Oscars red carpet in March.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly, "[Cole] treats her better than any guy she has been with. They are in a really good place. With marriage and a baby, she is ready for the next phase of life."

High School Musical fans found it especially good news that Hudgens was pregnant when she was, because her costar Ashley Tisdale had also announced her pregnancy around the same time. Commenting on that fun fact in May, Tisdale wrote on Instagram Stories, "It's very cool! I'm so excited for her and this new chapter in her life"

Ashley Tisdale responds to Vanessa Hudgens being pregnant at the same time as her. (Image credit: Courtesy of Ashley Tisdale / Instagram)

Hudgens and Tucker have been together since circa 2020, and announced their engagement in February 2023. They tied the knot in December, per People. Happy things!!!