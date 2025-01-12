Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Reportedly “On the Same Page” About Having Kids
"He wants to have a family and have kids relatively young."
They may not have been engaged that long, but Tom Holland and Zendaya have already had some big talks about building their life together—and growing their family.
A source told Us Weekly that the actors are "on the same page" when it comes to kids—and it sounds like that page is the one with "YES, PLEASE" written at the top in all-caps.
“Tom really wants to have a family, and [he] and Zendaya are on the same page about having kids and wanting to start a family together,” the source said.
Not only are Holland and Zendaya, who have been going strong since 2021 (although they were linked romantically as far back as 2017), sure they want to have kids, but it sounds like they're sure they want them soon (or at very least soon-ish).
The source went on to add that “Tom is absolutely in love with [Zendaya]" and to hint that the couple may start a family in the near future.
“Tom is [a] very old-school English guy in the way that he wants to have a family and have kids relatively young," the source explained.
Of course, "relatively young" is a (presumably intentionally) vague and nebulous benchmark, but it seems safe to assume that Holland and Zendaya, both 28, are in agreement about what being "relatively young" parents means, too.
While the source made a point to say that Holland is “very focused on building a family and his career," the Spider-Man actor recently revealed that he plans to put his career on the back-burner once he becomes a parent.
“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore," Holland told Men's Health. “Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”
As more evidence that the pair really are on the same page about having kids, Zendaya recently hinted at her desire to start a family during an interview with Entertainment Weekly while promoting Challengers, which marked a departure from playing primarily teenaged characters.
“I had been playing quite young. I say I’ve been playing a 16-year-old since I was 16," she quipped in the October 2024 interview.
"At some point you have to play characters that are your own age and have experiences that you don’t have—for example, having children or getting married," she added. "While those are all things I want and I’m looking forward to, they just haven’t happened quite yet.”
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
