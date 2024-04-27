Sources Reveal How Zendaya and Tom Holland Keep Showing Up For and Supporting Each Other

Despite their wildly successfully careers that take actors Tom Holland and Zendaya around the world, sources are sharing how the famous couple find a way to continue to show up and support each other.

"They are proud of each other’s successes and totally supportive," a source close to the couple told People exclusively. "This is a plus in their relationship making it equal."

"They are each caring toward the other," the source continued. "It’s not a case where one is caring and the other isn’t so much. They are great people and are there for the good and bad. As busy as they are, this is super important."



Recently, Zendaya has been on a whirlwind global tour promoting both Dune and her new movie Challengers. Prior to the release of the film—which stars Zendaya as a professional tennis player engaged in a three-way relationship with her co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor—the Euphoria star posted a celebratory "photo dump" on Instagram in honor of the movie's debut.

A post shared by Zendaya A photo posted by zendaya on

"A little bts dump in honor of @challengersmovie coming out in a couple days," she wrote in the caption. "This is my first time leading a film in this way so ya girls been nervous but everyones excitement and encouragement has meant the world to me. I’m so honored that I get to do this beside these incredibly talented, brilliant (and hilarious) people and on behalf of all of us, we hope you enjoy the film and again…try not to judge the characters too much lol but also #teamtashi."

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Holland has a slew of reported projects in he works.

“We’re figuring it out. We’re at that stage where it’s post-strike, so we’re waiting for those scripts to come in,” Holland said while speaking at the the third annual Sands International Film Festival, as reported by Deadline.

“We’re giving the writers the time they need to hit the ground running. But I’ve got a few projects that I’m really excited about and scripts are coming in now and they’re great," he continued. "I read something the other day that absolutely blew my mind.”

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tom Holland and Zendaya attendsthe Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only has the famous couple found a way to support each other long-distance and as they pursue their individual acting careers, they've also (reportedly) discussed the possibility of marriage.

"There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality," a source recently told People , though the source added that right now "work is important to both (of them) and that keeps them busy."

In other words, the couple appears to be content supporting each other as boyfriend and girlfriend and leaving any potential walk down a wedding aisle for the future.