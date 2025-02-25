To everyone who thought Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were the coolest couple ever...well, it now sounds like they're the coolest exes. In a new interview with Elle, Kravitz opened up about her ex-fiancé, and she only had kind words. Actually, more than kind—enthusiastic, supportive, flattering. The 36-year-old spoke about Tatum in regards to their movie, last year's Blink Twice, praising his performance and setting a high bar for what's to come in his career.

“Not at all,” Kravitz told Elle when asked how her breakup from Tatum affects how she views Blink Twice. The thriller is her directorial debut and Tatum stars. “I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much. Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

Tatum and Kravitz's breakup was reported in October 2024. They'd been together for three years and engaged for one, and the couple began dating when they were working on Blink Twice.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, seen here at a London photocall in August 2024, were together for three years. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz went on to tell Elle that she thinks Tatum will keep evolving as an actor and will impress audiences as he does.

"He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him," the Batman star said. "He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that."

As for Kravitz, she said that she wants to continue directing. "I really want to keep writing and directing. That’s the thing that I love the most, and I want to really, really focus on the next couple of years."

This isn't the first time Kravitz has complemented Tatum as an actor following their split. As part of Variety's Directors on Directors series in December 2024, Kravitz told director Matt Reeves, "Channing was the first person I thought of for Slater King, and I don’t know where that came from...I wanted to weaponize his charisma. We’ve never seen him do something like that."

And while they're no longer together, Kravitz and Tatum are still set to work together again. As reported by Deadline around the same time that their breakup was reported, they were both cast in the upcoming sci-fi comedy Alpha Gang. Yep, more to look forward to Zanning (Travitz? Kratum?) fans.