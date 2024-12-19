Zoë Kravitz Raves About Ex Channing Tatum's "Charisma" Weeks After Breakup
There's clearly no hard feelings.
Zoë Kravitz clearly still thinks very highly of her recent ex Channing Tatum.
In a new conversation with The Batman director Matt Reeves for Variety's Directors on Directors, the actress spoke about why she cast Tatum in her directorial debut, Blink Twice. (They met and eventually fell in love while working together on the film.)
"Channing was the first person I thought of for Slater King [the movie's villainous protagonist], and I don’t know where that came from," Kravitz explained to Reeves.
"I knew that the character needed to be somebody who we think we trust, especially because you don’t believe Naomi [Ackie, who plays Frida] is getting on that plane if it’s someone who is immediately insidious."
But it's Kravitz' next sentence which truly shows the extent of her admiration for Tatum: "I wanted to weaponize his charisma," she said. "We’ve never seen him do something like that." That's true, this is no She's the Man.
Back in 2021, Kravitz opened up to Deadline about why Tatum was her first choice for this movie.
"Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character," she said at the time. "I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Interestingly, the entirety of Tatum and Kravitz' romance ended up being entangled in their Blink Twice collaboration.
First of all, they met on set and eventually started dating, getting engaged in October 2023. Then, they said the sweetest things about each other in relation to Blink Twice, praising each other's work ethics and skills, and then, one source claimed that their relationship "fizzled fast" after they were done working on the movie.
Still, while their romance ultimately didn't work out, they seem poised to remain colleagues in the future: Tatum announced that they're working together on the upcoming movie Alpha Gang just hours before their breakup made headline news. Long may it continue!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
These Are the Luxury Fashion Items That Ruled 2024
A retail analyst, a high-end fashion source, and two fashion directors weigh in.
By Emma Childs Published
-
The Moms on a Mission to Save “Frozen Children”
They believe embryos are lives waiting to be rescued. And they’ll do whatever it takes to do just that.
By Lorena O'Neil Published
-
'Virgin River' Season 6 Shares the Backstory of Mel's Beloved Mom Sarah—Meet Jessica Rothe, Who Plays Her in Flashbacks
Before joining the Netflix romance series, she was known for being a scream queen.
By Radhika Menon Published
-
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz' "Extremely Demanding Schedules" Got in the Way of Their Love Story
The logistics were too complicated.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz "Fizzled Fast" After Wrapping Work on 'Blink Twice,' Says Source
They had different priorities.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Channing Tatum Announces New Movie With Zoë Kravitz Hours Before Their Split Becomes Public Knowledge
They're bound for some awkward days at the office.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Have Broken Up, Called Off Engagement
I didn't see this one coming at all.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Halle Berry Almost Returned as Storm in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' After Blake Lively's Request
"Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lenny Kravitz Lets Slip When His Daughter, Zoë Kravitz, and Channing Tatum Are Tying the Knot—and Whether He’ll Perform at the Wedding
The proud dad called his future son-in-law “charming” and “a soulful human being.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Channing Tatum Is Fiancé of the Year as Zoë Kravitz' Dad Lenny Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
He's taking "Instagram boyfriend" to a whole other level.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Turned a Pre-Oscars Dinner into a Date Night
Kravitz dazzled in a floor-length halter gown featuring a sheer skirt.
By Danielle Campoamor Published