Zooey Deschanel Is Engaged to 'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott

Congratulations are in order for Zooey Deschanel, after she announced her engagement to partner Jonathan Scott on Instagram.

The New Girl actress posted a sweet selfie of herself with the Property Brothers star, in which she shows off a very impressive sparkler on her ring finger, featuring several gemstones in shades of pink and purple, which perfectly matched Deschanel's two-toned pink manicure.

She captioned the post, "Forever starts now!!!"

Heartwarmingly, Deschanel's New Girl costars rallied to send her their best wishes.

Max Greenfield, AKA Schmidt, commented three red heart emojis, while his IRL wife Tess Sanchez Greenfield wrote, "Congratulations!! @zooeydeschanel #lovethiscouple!!"

Jake Johnson, AKA Nick Miller, said, "CONGRATS!!!!"

Hannah Simone, AKA Cece Parekh, wrote, "I LOVE YOU!! This is so wonderful"

Mindy Kaling, Kat Dennings, and the official account for Property Brothers were also found in the comment section.

"Jonathan's choice of the engagement ring couldn't be more fitting for Zooey, reflecting her unique and quirky personality. It's a distinctive choice that reflects her style, so much so that it even matched her nail polish!" says Laura Taylor, a jeweler specializing in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds.

"The ring's floral design is rich in symbolism, with three settings that represent the past, present, and future. At the center is a beautiful 1-carat brilliant cut purple sapphire, surrounded by a halo of five 0.5-carat purple sapphires. Each side features a similar setting, with VVS1 clarity diamonds replacing the purple sapphires, and what looks to be a pink sapphire peeking out on one side."

Taylor continues, "While the band itself is hidden, I would expect it to be platinum or white gold, elegantly understated to allow the vibrant purple sapphires to remain as the focus.

"With both Zooey and Jonathan having been engaged before, this ring symbolizes a joyful break from tradition. They have embraced a design that's playful yet thoughtful, reflecting the unique dynamic of their relationship."

Deschanel was previously married to Ben Gibbard, from 2009 to 2012, and to Jacob Pechenik, from 2015 to 2020. Meanwhile, Scott was previously married to Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2013.

"As for the ring's value, I would estimate it to be upwards of £500,000 ($635,000), possibly reaching £700,000 ($889,000)," says Taylor. Bargain!

The newly betrothed couple began dating in 2019 (after she announced her impending divorce, which was finalized in 2020), and have posted many loved up pics on Instagram ever since. They've also attended many public events together, such as the What Am I Eating premiere pictured above, in May of this year.

If you're curious about the dress Deschanel was wearing here, it's from one of my personal favorite brands, and you can shop it below! Thank me later.