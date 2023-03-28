FAQs

Are gift cards available at Fleet Feet? Yes! Gift cards are available at Fleet Feet, simply go online and complete the details of the recipient and they will receive the gift card straight to their inbox within 24 hours. Gift cards are available from $10 to $250 and are a great way to send the gift of fitness. If you don’t know what someone would love, you don’t know their size or it’s a last-minute gift - these gift cards are perfect.

Can I get free shipping at Fleet Feet? Great news, Fleet Feet do have a free shipping option. Orders over $99 can enjoy free shipping, no need to consider extra costs when picking up your favorite clothing and more. If your order is under $99 shipping is just $5.

How long do I have to return an item to Fleet Feet? You can shop in confidence at Fleet Feet. If you aren’t 100% satisfied with your purchase from Fleet Feet you can return your purchase within 60 days. So if those sneakers aren’t quite the correct fit, rest assured you can return them for a full refund.

How do I earn points with the Fleet Feet reward program? Earning points with the reward program is a great way to get additional savings at Fleet Feet. You earn 1 point for every dollar you spend. For every $150 spent you would receive $15 in the form of a rewards coupon that you can then put towards your next purchase at Fleet Feet. Simply save them up and enjoy!

Can I use multiple Fleet Feet promo codes? Unfortunately, you can only use one promo code per transaction at Fleet Feet. Once you have added your favorite items to your basket, explore our promo codes and selected one that offers the best savings. We have so many promo codes to choose from, we are sure there is the perfect one for you!

Hints and tips

Rewards Program: If you love rewards, and who doesn’t? There are 3 ways to join the rewards program at Fleet Feet;

Create an online account at Fleet Feet Download the app and sign into your account. Sign up when you checkout in-store.

Once you have joined the program you can enjoy rewards for every dollar you spend and get excess to exclusive fitness and training content, it's an awesome way for you to make the most of your fresh footwear and apparel.

Shop the sale: Check out the sale section of the Fleet Feet website for some fantastic savings on athletic and lifestyle brands. Running becomes even more affordable with sneakers from Altra Lone Peak, Hoka, and Nike at bargain prices. There are new lines added regularly so it’s worth visiting as regularly as our promo code page - why not save money while keeping fit?

Newsletter: Sign up for the newsletter via email and enjoy regular updates from Fleet Feet. If you are always on the lookout for the latest running sneakers the newsletter is a must, it will send you all the latest arrivals and what to expect in the future. You will get notice of upcoming sales and promotions too, it’s a must for lovers of Fleet Feet.

Stay Social: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter users can make the most of Fleet Feet’s social media channels. Updated with regular exclusive deals, the latest sneakers and apparel, inspiring imagery and information, and more - it’s the easiest way to follow your favorite store. If you spot footwear that appeals to you why not add one of our promo codes and save yourself some money?

Personalized Outfitting with fit id: Using dynamic pressure mapping technology, Fleet Feet can take 3D measurements to get to the optimum fit and comfort from your footwear. At Fleet Feet they ensure that nothing holds you back and you can reach your running goals. Head into your nearest store and find the perfect fit for you.

How to use your Fleet Feet coupon