FAQs

Does Steve Madden give free shipping? Steve Madden has free standard shipping for orders of $50 or more. For orders less than $50, there is an $8.95 cost. Standard shipping will be delivered within 3-7 working days. If you’re an SM Pass loyalty level of VIP, Superstar, or Icon, then you can also get two-day free shipping. You can also check this page for any free shipping promo codes on selected orders.

How do I get 20% off my Steve Madden order? One of the best ways to get 20% off your order is by signing up for the Steve Madden newsletter. You’ll need to give your email address but once you’re signed up, you’ll receive 20% off your first online order. You can always unsubscribe at any time. For more percentage discounts, the sale will also usually include discounts of up to 20% off.

Does Steve Madden have military discounts? At this time, Steve Madden has a 25% off military discount for active US Armed Forces personnel and veterans too. To verify your work status, go to the ‘Military Discount’ page and complete the Military-Only form. You will need your details, including your branch of service.

Can I get a price adjustment at Steve Madden? Sadly, Steve Madden does not give price adjustments on products that have been placed in the sale after you’ve purchased them. However, you can still make sure you always find great prices by shopping our Steve Madden promo codes or checking the sale section.

Are there free returns at Steve Madden? Unfortunately, returns cost a flat charge of $6.95 at Steve Madden. Steve Madden has a 30-day return policy from the date of shipping. Your items should be unworn and have any original tags attached. Sale or clearance items cannot be returned.

Hints and tips

Newsletter Savings - If you’re looking to save at Steve Madden, then one of the simplest ways is by signing up for the newsletter. Once you provide your preferred email address and phone number, Steve Madden will send you 20% off your first order.

Steve Madden will also send you their latest promotions, sale notifications, and new styles to hit their shelves. By signing up for the newsletter, you’ll be kept up-to-date on each season’s trends and new collections. All you need to do is go to the Steve Madden website and click ‘Get 20% off’ to go to the email sign-up box.

SM Loyalty Program - Steve Madden lovers might want to sign up for the SM Pass loyalty program. This loyalty program at Steve Madden gives you star points on your purchases. You’ll get 1 star for each $1 you spend.

The SM Pass program has four tiers: Insider, VIP, Superstar, and Icon. The more star points you have, the higher your tier, and the better the rewards. For the first tier, you’ll get 10 points for creating an account and 20% off for joining. You’ll also receive a $15 birthday reward, early sale access, and free shipping on orders over $50.

Ordering from Steve Madden is not the only way to get points. You can build points by creating a wishlist, leaving reviews, and following Steve Madden on social media.

Check the Sales - If you’re shopping at Steve Madden, one of the first places to shop is the Clearance section. You can find some of the best savings on end-of-season styles from their sales throughout the year.

Steve Madden's sales include clothing, shoes, and accessories. To easily navigate the sale, hover over the ‘Sale’ on the menu bar. You’ll be able to choose from men’s, women’s, and kid’s shoes.

You might also be able to use one of our promo codes along with your sale item, which will give you a fantastic saving. We’ve seen coupons before of an extra 30% off sale items with selected promo codes.

Student Shoes for Less - When you’re a student, it can be important to stick to a budget. If you’re still a fashion lover, then shopping with a student discount can help you save on your designer shoes and clothing. Steve Madden gives students 25% off their online orders with a valid educational email address.

To access your student discount, simply go to their ‘Student Discount’ page. You’ll then be asked for your name, college or university name, date of birth, and email address. Click the ‘Verify My Student Status’ text and you’ll be sent your unique student discount code.

Shop SM ReBooted - Are you conscious of overproduction in the fashion industry? Steve Madden is helping to combat this with their REBOOTED program. This allows you to shop pre-owned, verified Steve Madden clothing and shoes at discounted prices. It’s worth knowing conditions can range from good, great, and like new.

You can also earn money on your old Steve Madden items, by listing them through REBOOTED. Previously listed items include Possession Tan Steve Maddens from $90 - $105. That’s a fantastic extra earning if you decide you don’t wear your shoes enough to keep.

How to use your Steve Madden promo code