FAQs

Does Sorel offer free shipping? We reached out to Sorel and confirmed that they offer free shipping often throughout the year. This offer usually coincides with sales but isn’t always guaranteed. When free shipping isn’t offered, there is a flat rate fee for ground alongside upgrade options that will expedite delivery at a higher cost.

Does Sorel offer free returns? Sorel does not offer free returns. They will provide a flat rate shipping label through UPS to facilitate the return but a return fee of $6 will be taken out of the refund amount. If you have a cheaper shipping option, you can always use it instead of the provided label.

Does Sorel do student discounts? As of writing, Sorel does not have a student discount program. This is always subject to change in the future. If we come across a student discount program for Sorel, we’ll be sure to update this page with all of the details on how to use it. Until then, students must pay the same rate as other customers.

Does Sorel have a newsletter? Sorel does offer a newsletter. This is an email-based subscription that keeps members up to date on any upcoming sales, promotions, and sometimes provides exclusive offers. This newsletter is free to sign up for and you can always opt out at any time. To sign up, enter your email address into the form at the bottom of the Sorel homepage.

How often does Sorel have sales? Sorel has sales periodically throughout the year, often around holidays. The best way to stay informed of upcoming sales is to subscribe to the newsletter or follow Sorel on social media. They also have a dedicated sales page that lists all of the products that are currently on sale. You can browse all of the discounted items at once or sort by department to find what you’re looking for faster.

Hints and tips

Sorel is known for creating substantial shoes for rugged environments but that doesn’t mean you have to face rugged priced. With these tips and tricks and mind, you can save a bit of money on your next purchase. We have tips for occasional shoppers as well as regular customers looking for long term ways to save on their favorite shoes.

Wait for a Sale: If you don’t mind waiting, you can always hold out for a sale. These pop up periodically throughout the year, often around holidays. If you’re in a hurry, you can always check out the sales page on the website. This section is dedicated to listing all of the items currently on sale. You can browse all of the discounted items or sort by department to find what you’re looking for faster.

Sign Up for the Newsletter: Customers can sign up for the Sorel newsletter to stay informed of any potential sales, deals, and new products. It’s free to sign up for and you can opt out at any time. To sign up, enter your email address into the sign up form at the bottom of the Sorel homepage. This option is optimal for regular customers that plan on making multiple purchases in the future.

Follow Sorel on Social Media: If you don’t wait to sign up for the email newsletter, you can always follow Sorel on social media. This is a good way to stay informed of upcoming sales, new products, and potential deals. Sorel has a few profiles through multiple platforms so you can pick your favorite.

Affiliate Program: Sorel has an affiliate program that earns members 10% commission on all of the sales made through their referrals. If approved, you also get access to exclusive offers and promotions. This option isn’t for most customers but can help anyone with a blog or website that can be used for promoting shoes.

How to use your Sorel promo code

Using a promo code at Sorel is much like you’d expect at any other online retailer. As long as the promo code terms apply to the items in your cart, you shouldn’t have any issues using it to get a discount. It wouldn’t hurt to double check the terms before you try to apply it to your purchase.

Add the product or products you want to purchase to your cart, referred to as a bag at Sorel. Open the cart, or bag. Click “Checkout” to go to the checkout screen. You will be prompted for some details, fill out the information the form requests. Click “Continue to payment”. Under the payment section, look for "Have a Promo Code or Gift Card?" and click it. Enter the promo code into the empty promo code field. Click “Apply”. If the code is valid, it will be applied to your purchase. Complete the checkout as normal.

What we recommend buying from Sorel