FAQs

Can I get free shipping at Skechers? If you are a plus member you can enjoy free standard shipping on all orders. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate cost of $8.50. In a hurry? Express shipping is also available for $19.95 no matter how many items you order.

Are gift cards available at Skechers? E-gift cards are available online at Skechers. Choose from $5 to $200, and there are various designs to suit all occasions. The E-gift cards are delivered straight to the recipient's email address, so they make the ideal last-minute gift! Gift cards are also awesome for Skechers fans and those who like to shop for themselves. Marie Claire promo codes can be used in conjunction with gift cards.

Can I create a wishlist at Skechers? We’ve all done it, we browse our favorite websites and spot lots of items we are considering and then we can’t find them again! Use the Skechers wish list to track all your most wanted footwear to revisit later or share with someone who wants to treat you.

Can I track my Skechers order? Absolutely, once you place an order at Skechers you will receive an email confirmation with your order number, you can use that to track your order online. However, Skechers send regular updates too, so once your order is dispatched you will be notified.

How long is the returns policy at Skechers? Skechers offer a 45-day returns policy. However, if you are a member the returns policy is extended to 90 days. Returns are also free, go to the website and you can access a free UPS returns label.

Hints and tips

Join the rewards program: From the moment you join, there are several perks to enjoy. Instantly receive 1000 points or $5 off your next purchase. Make the most of free shipping, birthday rewards, and extended 90-day returns, and you can keep earning 10 points for every $1 spent. For those who are Skechers fans the program is a must.

Shop the sale: Looking for a bargain on your next footwear purchase? The sale is the best place to start. We found up to 50% off selected styles. New lines are added regularly so it’s also worth checking back regularly. And if you see running shoes or boots that you love, don’t hang around, they won’t be there for long!

Sign up for emails: Consider signing up for Skechers emails, you will be the first to know about any future sales or promotions. But the best part is, you get 20% off your first purchase. So that pair of new walking shoes could soon be yours at a bargain price. Or, why not treat the kids to a pair of S-Lights? Whatever you decide to use your discount on, it’s well worth the few minutes it takes to sign up.

Download the app: Available on IOS and Android, the app is a great idea for those who like shopping on the go. Rewards members can keep track of points on the dashboard. You get notifications when a sale begins or a new collection will launch too. There are also exclusive offers for app users periodically too.

Order online and pick up in-store: Did you know that you can order online at your convenience and pick it up from a store close to you? Well, you can, and it’s a great option when you aren’t sure when you will be home for deliveries. You can take advantage of online offers too, no need to purchase in-store if it doesn’t suit you. Even better, you can use one of our Marie Claire promo codes and enjoy great savings.

How to use your Skechers promo code