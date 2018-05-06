'SNL' Expertly Combined the Kanye Drama and 'A Quiet Place' Into One Genius Sketch

Last night, Saturday Night Live returned after a nearly month-long hiatus and it had a lot to address. After a biting cold open that incorporated several cast members as well as several surprise celebrity guests, SNL brought it with a digital short that expertly parodied the Kanye West drama unfolding on Twitter through the lens of John Krasinski's hit horror movie A Quiet Place.

In the sketch, titled "A Kanye Place," host Donald Glover is joined by cast members Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, and Cecily Strong. The scene is set in the world of A Quiet Place, where blind monsters with super hearing are hunting humans. The group creeps along quietly—until Glover's character sees that Kanye is tweeting and he can't help but talk about it.

When you see Kanye tweeted. #SNL pic.twitter.com/dG0v1A60rl — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2018

"Kanye just tweeted," Glover's character says. "He said he would have voted for Trump."



The friends try to stay quiet, but when Glover gets to the picture of West's signed MAGA hat, Thompson's character exclaims, "Oh, come on, Kanye!" He's then promptly eaten by a monster, of course.

Other members of the party are taken out after voicing confusion over West's "poopity scoop" lyrics, his (and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's) appearance at Chrissy Teigen's baby shower, and of course, West's claim that slavery was a choice.

The sketch ends with Glover as the last man standing, in a bunker similar to the one the family uses as HQ in the movie. On the board, instead of theories about the monster, there are scribbled notes about Kanye and his web of celebrity friends and his erratic behavior. Instead of watching the surveillance video, Glover switches to TMZ footage of West talking about slavery and, well, the monsters win.

