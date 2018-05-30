Today's Top Stories
The Queen Has a Never-Before-Seen Picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Her Living Room

She loves 'em.

Proud grandma alert: The Queen has a never-before-seen picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting in her living room at Buckingham Palace. Hello first spotted the photo when Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom paid a visit to the Queen this morning. Can you see it?

Harry is wearing a blue suit and Meghan's in a short-sleeve ribbed dress. We're thinkin' they had a private shoot separate from their engagement photos and wedding portrait that was reserved for the royal family (and now, the entire world). Photographer Alexi Lubomirski took the engagement and wedding photos, though it's unclear if he took this formal portrait of the newlyweds.

Meghan has gotten along well with the Queen since the day she met her. (She even attended special events before becoming an official royal, like the Queen's birthday celebration.) Her mother, Doria Ragland, met the Queen for tea before her daughter wed Prince Harry on May 19 at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. The picture placement proves even further that granny keeps a special place in her heart for her grandson and new granddaughter-in-law.

