Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 spoilers ahead. We're only three episodes into the very last season of Game of Thrones, but a lot has gone down, hasn't it? Jon Snow found out that he's actually Aegon Targaryen (to his girlfriend Daenerys' displeasure), the Golden Company arrived in King's Landing to aid Cersei in her impending war for the Iron Throne, and Arya Stark solidified her place in television badass history by killing the Night King.

Told you it was a lot.

The events of the Battle of Winterfell tied together a number of elements from GoT's past quite nicely, from the poetic final death of Lord Beric Dondarrion to the ironic usage of Littlefield's dagger to protect Bran. Melisandre's season three prophecy over Arya's life also came into play once again. "I see a darkness in you," the Red Woman once said to Arya. "And in that darkness, eyes staring back at me. Brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes. Eyes you'll shut forever."

The girl with no name has taken out numerous people with brown eyes and a whole battalion of monsters with blue eyes—Melisandre's vision could come to completion the moment that Arya crosses off the final name on her list, and that name is Cersei. The current queen of Westeros has no shortage of enemies in Westeros, but Arya might be the one with the biggest chip on her shoulder. Cersei was directly involved in the beheading of Ned Stark, complicit in the tragic murder of Robb and Catelynn during the Red Wedding, and turned a blind eye to Sansa's abuse while she was held captive in King's Landing. Arya's longstanding hatred towards her is strong enough evidence for us to believe that Cersei's green eyes will be last that she will close forever, thus fulfilling the prophecy.

But some fans have noticed that Cersei isn't the only person in Westeros with green eyes. There's a dragon lady also walking around Winterfell right now with eyes that look green in a certain light...

melisandre’s prophecy for arya......everyone thinking she’s gonna kill cersei but doesn’t dany have green eyes too pic.twitter.com/SunDCPrm8C — ✨ ness (@yamanakacIan) April 29, 2019

Are Daenerys' eyes green? Debatable. But the fact that we can't definitively say that they are not green could mean that they are in fact green enough to identify Dany as the final person to fall victim to the pointy end of Arya's sword Needle. And honestly, that kind of plot twist isn't completely out of the question. Since the Night King's plans for a Long Night have been thwarted, the next fight is for the Iron Throne. Dany has been giving Big Mad King Energy for quite some time now, and the revelation of Jon's true heritage might very well have been the tipping point in her sanity. Once word gets out that Jon/Aegon is the rightful heir, things could get even more complicated, especially if his family and what's left of the North decide to throw their support behind him as the next protector of the Seven Kingdoms.

What if Dany actually goes full King Aerys II and tries to kill him? Arya's tight-knit relationship with Jon Snow means that she would do anything to protect him. Unlike Sansa, Arya is pretty indifferent to the khaleesi and her entitled claim to the throne at the moment; Arya thinks Dany's dragons are cool, but that's about it. However, if Dany does turn on Jon because he is a potential threat to her reign, she would definitely incur the wrath of our favorite assassin. As Arya once told Lord Tywin, "Anyone can be killed." Period.

If this theory is a little hard for you to get behind (but are we really going to act like anything's beyond the realm of possibility in a show about dragons and ice zombies?), you might be more comfortable with the more popular hypothesis that Arya will somehow take Jaime's face and wear it when she kills Cersei. This theory simultaneously fulfills the valonqar prophesy on Cersei's life as well as the overall Azor Ahai prophecy. Either way, Arya gets to cross Cersei's name off her list and complete her revenge arc as a Faceless Man. More importantly, Cersei and her bad wig will be out of our hair for good.

