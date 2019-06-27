Cory Booker is nothing if not expressive, and when presidential rival Beto O'Rourke began speaking Spanish during his first answer in the first Democratic debate of 2020, well, it showed. That's if you're paying attention to Twitter, which is convinced that Booker gave O'Rourke the side-eye early on in the debate. "So far the best 'look' of the night," one person wrote. "It's been like 10 minutes and I am still thinking about Beto speaking Spanish and Cory Booker's face," wrote another.

To be clear, it's all kinds of incredible that a candidate decided to address both the English-speaking population and the Spanish-speaking population during an nationally televised debate; after all, 41 million Americans speak Spanish at home, according to the most recent census. (Booker followed suit a few questions later, speaking in Spanish in response to a question about family separation.)

But Cory Booker had a pretty...expressive reaction to Beto seemingly making the decision to be the first to set himself aside from other candidates with a multilingual answer. I won't begin to speculate at what Booker is thinking here; here's a clip for you to decide for yourself:

Cory Booker giving Beto O’Rourke the side eye when he starts answering questions in Spanish just won the Internet. #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/iwppQvYnDD — Andrew H. Scott (@CommissionerKY) June 27, 2019

And Twitter, well. Twitter noticed.

Sen. Cory Booker watching Beto speak Spanish pic.twitter.com/47S5rMOwuk — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 27, 2019

Cory Booker, as Beto gives part of his answer in Spanish, and does not answer the question. pic.twitter.com/4jKNSrIPAx — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 27, 2019

cory booker made that crazy face bc beto spoke spanish first. oh my god — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) June 27, 2019

When Beto was speaking Spanish, Cory Booker was speaking meme. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/T5bthONryS — Ben Greenman (@bengreenman) June 27, 2019

Cory Booker's side eye at Beto O'Rourke speaking Spanish is priceless.#DemDebate — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 27, 2019

Booker's change to Spanish also elicited reactions. (Although, let's put this in perspective: What's better than one candidate making his answers available to the solely Spanish-speaking population of the U.S.? Two candidates.)

Cory Booker looks weird at Beto for speaking Spanish and then he does it? #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/lsrahVz14W — Meredith🖤 (@merryberry333) June 27, 2019

CORY BOOKER LOOKED UP HIS SPANISH DURING THE BREAK, YOUR MOVE BETO #DemocraticDebate — Drew Harvey (@DrewHarvey17) June 27, 2019

