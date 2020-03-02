image
Today's Top Stories
1
It’s Almost Super Tuesday. Here’s How to Prepare
image
2
Behold This Beyoncé-Inspired Gymnastics Routine
Trooping The Colour 2017
3
Kate Is Devastated About This Royal Split
image
4
The Truth About the 'My Dark Vanessa' Controversy
image
5
Blue Jean Baby: High-End Denim Worth the Hype

When Does Clare Crawley's 'The Bachelorette' Season Film in 2020?

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 02, 2020
Raymond HallGetty Images

Now that it's official that Clare Crawley is the next Bachelorette—people have thoughts, but many of them are positive—the question becomes: When will she begin filming, and for how long? The production schedule for the show is even tighter than that of The Bachelor (there's a reason most of the leads come out of the show saying they're exhausted!). But on the plus side, the faster Crawley films her season, the more quickly we'll get the drama delivered straight to our eyeballs. Here's what we know, and we'll update if it changes.

When does filming start?

According to Reality Steve, Crawley will begin filming on Friday, March 13. That is so soon. We know that some of the initial filming will include her intro package (Hannah Brown filmed hers at her alma mater, the University of Alabama) and then she'll get into the intensity of the Bachelor Mansion. Also according to Reality Steve, the show will film in Chattanooga, TN, and then Iceland for an international date.

When does filming end?

For Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season, Brown finished shooting as late as early May (with a start in late March), and then her season premiered on May 13. Which meant that she filmed her finale, and then the premiere aired almost immediately afterwards. This is very different than The Bachelor, which wraps in November and premieres in January. But, put another way, it still does mean that the Bachelorette and her chosen significant other will have three months or so before the finale airs, potentially in July.

Obviously they'd have to keep their meetings super-secret so as not to spoil the ending, but it also means they actually get to, you know, spend some time together when the cameras aren't rolling. Let the drama begin!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
16th Annual Young Hollywood Awards
Everything to Know About Clare Crawley
ABC's "The Bachelor - Winter Games"
Clare Crawley Is 'The Bachelorette'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From 'The Bachelor' Franchise
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 Why Is 'Bachelor' Still Shaming People Over Sex?
ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" - Season Six Who Will Be on 'Bachelor in Paradise' in 2020?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
ABC's "The Bachelor - Winter Games" Clare Crawley Is 'The Bachelorette'
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 'The Bachelor' Has Already Finished His Season
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 An Investigation Into the Next 'Bachelorette'
16th Annual Young Hollywood Awards Everything to Know About Clare Crawley
Clare Crawley Visits EXTRA At Westfield Century City That Time Clare Crawley Confided In a Raccoon?
ABC's "The Bachelor - Winter Games" Revisiting Clare Crawley and Benoit
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 What Happens on 'The Bachelorette' This Year?
ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 18 Remember Juan Pablo and Clare?