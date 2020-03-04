Can You Spot All the A-Listers In Apple's New Commercial?

On March 8, millions of people will celebrate the 111th annual International Women's Day. Although the women's rights movement has a ways to go, there's a lot to celebrate: In the past century, women have won the right to vote, fought tooth and nail for equity in the workplace, founded billion-dollar companies, and run for president (but not won—yet).

This year, Apple is starting the festivities a little early. Today, they dropped a new video campaign that features many of our favorite trailblazers who are changing the game for women: Ava DuVernay, Greta Gerwig, Diane von Furstenberg, Lady Gaga, Gloria Steinem, Malala Yousafzai, Megan Rapinoe, Alicia Keys and more. Set to Beyoncé's Flawless, the video show honors women across industries, backgrounds, and missions who are busting norms and taking names.



Throughout the month of March, Apple is featuring a range of initiatives on its platforms to honor strides made by women, including:

Every day, the App Store will feature an App of the Day founded or developed by woman, like Katrina Lake's Stitch Fix and Whitney Wolfe Herd's Bumble.

Starting March 8, you can download a curated playlist of podcasts, all by women.

In their month-long "She Creates" program, Apple stores across the country will host more than 5,000 sessions highlighting female leaders, artists, entrepreneurs and creators. (In one, you can remix Alicia Keys' empowering new song "Underdog" on GarageBand; in another, inspired by three New York female artists, you'll be guided on editing your photos into works of art.)

Want to support women's empowerment this month? There's an app...and video...and podcast...for that.

