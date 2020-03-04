ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15
Today's Top Stories
1
Why Is 'Bachelor' Still Shaming People Over Sex?
image
2
Instead of a Honeymoon, Take a "Buddymoon"
image
3
If You're Into Cyber Dystopia, Read 'Followers'
image
4
Is 2020 the Year of the Man Pearls?
image
5
Rothy's, Beloved for Its Shoes, Just Launched Bags

Can You Spot All the A-Listers In Apple's New Commercial?

Lady Gaga! Gloria Steinem! Malala Yousafzai!

image
By Megan DiTrolio

On March 8, millions of people will celebrate the 111th annual International Women's Day. Although the women's rights movement has a ways to go, there's a lot to celebrate: In the past century, women have won the right to vote, fought tooth and nail for equity in the workplace, founded billion-dollar companies, and run for president (but not won—yet).

This year, Apple is starting the festivities a little early. Today, they dropped a new video campaign that features many of our favorite trailblazers who are changing the game for women: Ava DuVernay, Greta Gerwig, Diane von Furstenberg, Lady Gaga, Gloria Steinem, Malala Yousafzai, Megan Rapinoe, Alicia Keys and more. Set to Beyoncé's Flawless, the video show honors women across industries, backgrounds, and missions who are busting norms and taking names.

Throughout the month of March, Apple is featuring a range of initiatives on its platforms to honor strides made by women, including:

  • Every day, the App Store will feature an App of the Day founded or developed by woman, like Katrina Lake's Stitch Fix and Whitney Wolfe Herd's Bumble.
  • Starting March 8, you can download a curated playlist of podcasts, all by women.
  • In their month-long "She Creates" program, Apple stores across the country will host more than 5,000 sessions highlighting female leaders, artists, entrepreneurs and creators. (In one, you can remix Alicia Keys' empowering new song "Underdog" on GarageBand; in another, inspired by three New York female artists, you'll be guided on editing your photos into works of art.)

    Want to support women's empowerment this month? There's an app...and video...and podcast...for that.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    image
    How Guerrilla Feminists Are Fighting Femicide
    image
    Add These Feminist Books to Your Reading List
    image
    Feminist Gifts for the Powerful Women In Your Life
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Culture
    image 'Love Is Blind' Has a Pretty People Problem
    image There's Going to Be a 'Love Is Blind' Reunion
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 'The Bachelor' Has Already Finished His Season
    image
    Every Rule the 'Love Is Blind' Cast Has to Follow
    image The Netflix Originals You Shouldn't Miss This Year
    image Prepare Yourself for Janet Mock's First Film
    image Is 2020 the Year of the Man Pearls?
    image 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Announces New Cast
    ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 Why Is 'Bachelor' Still Shaming People Over Sex?
    image If You're Into Cyber Dystopia, Read 'Followers'