Today's Top Stories
1
Fact-Checking 'Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance'
2
Emily Ratajkowski Is Unapologetically Herself
Rihanna Puma Fan
3
Rihanna Had the Best Answer About Royal Wedding
4
The Horrors of the Sex Abuse to Prison Pipeline
5
Meghan Markle's Dad Staged His Paparazzi Photos

Meghan Markle's Dad May Walk Her Down the Aisle After All

He's reportedly changed his mind (again) about attending the royal wedding.

Getty Images

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle's father, has reportedly changed his mind about wanting to attend the royal wedding. However, now the 73-year-old is having health issues that could prevent him from having a choice in the matter. Thomas told TMZ in a new interview that he believes that staging the paparazzi photos of himself was "stupid" and now "hates the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
Meghan's Half-Sister Wants Her Dad at the Wedding
Meghan Markle's Dad Wants Her Mom to Give Her Away

According to TMZ, Thomas is "back in the hospital after experiencing serious chest pains and doctors are performing a battery of tests on him. His heart was 'seriously damaged' after his heart attack a week ago."

"Meghan tried calling him Monday, but he was not near his phone. She followed up with a text telling him she loved him and was concerned about his health. He says she harbors no ill feelings toward him for making a deal with a paparazzi agency to stage photos of him getting ready for the wedding."

If the doctors let him out of the hospital, Meghan's dad will now apparently fly to the U.K. to accompany her on her special day. Otherwise, he may have to miss out on what he calls "a historic moment in history" that he'd "like to be a part of."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

To recap: On May 4, Kensington Palace announced Meghan's father would walk her down the aisle on her big day. But then, over the weekend news broke that Thomas Markle received money from the paparazzi to take photos of him surfing the web for pictures of his daughter and Prince Harry, getting measured for a suit, and working out ahead of the big day. After that news went public, Thomas decided yesterday not to go to the wedding "because he doesn't want to embarrass the royal family or his daughter." Meghan has reportedly been very upset, and Kensington Palace released the following statement:

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

Related Stories
Meghan Markle's Dad Staged His Paparazzi Photos
So, Who Will Walk Meghan Down the Aisle Now?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding
Here's Who's Doing Meghan's Royal Wedding Makeup
So, Who Will Walk Meghan Down the Aisle Now?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan's Half-Sister Wants Her Dad at the Wedding
Meghan Markle's Dad Wants Her Mom to Give Her Away
Meghan's Dad Won't Be Walking Her Down the Aisle
Meghan Markle Disturbed By Father Staging Pap Pics
Why Meghan Markle's Dad Won't Be at Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle's Dad Staged His Paparazzi Photos
Meghan Will Attend First Garden Party as New Royal
Fact-Checking 'Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance'