As a sucker for anything and everything to do with the romantic comedy-verse, Emily in Paris looks like it's going to be right up my alley. The new Netflix rom-com series is set to fill the Sex and the City-size hole in my life, since it's the newest project from the creator of the beloved HBO series, Darren Star, who also made Younger. So you can take a break from worrying about all your favorite TV shows that are on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and breathe a sigh of relief that the glitzy, gossip-filled Emily in Paris is going to hit Netflix this fall no matter what.

Emily In Paris is created by Sex and the City creator Darren Star.

Star, who's created several of your TV favorites like SATC, Younger, Beverly Hills 90210 ( the OG and the reboot), Melrose Place, and more, is at the head of this one. Star created, wrote, and executive produced Emily in Paris, so get ready for fashionable characters, drama, and love interests aplenty.

"Sex and the City looked beautiful, but this show is just gorgeous," said Star to Variety. "It's very cinematic. Television is much more like cinema now and filming in Paris was important, so we really made all the shots look big. It's shot more like a film than a TV series."

Emily in Paris follows a 20something woman, played by Lily Collins, who moves from the Midwest to Paris to work at a French marketing company and is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. She'll get all her work done fashionably, of course, because costume designer Patricia Field—who's worked with Star on SATC and on films like The Devil Wears Prada—brought her creative eye for clothes to the series.

Star told Variety that Emily is "not fully embraced by some of the French—she's an American girl who comes to France and doesn't speak any French, she has opinions about how to do things, but finds out 'the American way is the best' doesn't always hold true and she makes a lot of faux pas."

When will it be out on Netflix?

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

All ten 30-minute episodes are dropping on the streaming giant sometime this fall. The show was initially supposed to air on the Paramount Network, but Netflix acquired it mid-June.

"MTV Studios and I couldn't hope for a more perfect home for Emily In Paris than Netflix," Starr said in a statement. "With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world."

The cast includes Lily Collins, Kate Walsh, and major French actors.

Okay, so you already know the wonderful Lily Collins and her incredible eyebrows are starring on the series, but who else is joining the cast?

First, we have Ashley Park, a Grammy and Tony-nominated actress, who will play Mindy Chen. You may have caught her on Broadway as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, or in the Netflix limited series Tales of the City. From the look of her Instagram, her outfits aren't going to disappoint.

Kate Walsh, who is forever known in my mind as Dr. Addison Montgomery from Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice, will play Emily's mentor from Chicago. You'll spot other American actors on the series, including William Abadie (Homeland) and Arnaud Viard.

But since it's set and filmed in Paris, it's only right that the show would feature French actors. Get ready to see Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery on your screen who will appear as series regulars. It's unsure what their role is in the series yet, but check back in later as we learn more info!

