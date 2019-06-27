To this day, Carrie Bradshaw remains one of the most iconic fashion personalities in television history. It's hard to forget her pink tutu moment, that closet filled with Manolo Blahniks, and Carrie's Vivienne Westwood wedding gown. Thankfully, Instagram account @everyoutfitonsatc is here to keep the memory of Carrie and the rest of the Sex and the City gals' outfits alive for us.

The account, most well-known for its incredible takedown of Carrie's once-boyfriend Aiden, posted on Wednesday about Carrie's mismatched Christian Louboutins—she wore one pink heel and one teal heel—in a scene from season three titled "Escape from New York" (you can watch it here). The post ignited fan speculation about the reasoning behind this look, and then Sarah Jessica Parker herself finally—finally—cleared the air.

SJP wrote: "Here is the official answer and I'm sure approved by the great and legendary @patriciafield. We had 2 pairs of what I believe are @louboutinworld scrappy sandals. Pat and I chose to do 1 of each. Perhaps because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress..."

And here's that iconic mismatched heels moment:

Courtesy of HBO

It took 19 years for this mismatched shoe mystery to be solved, but thank you SJP for setting the record straight. We're definitely satisfied with the answer and now we're in the mood to shop some Christian Louboutins. You've inspired us.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

