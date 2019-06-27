image
Today's Top Stories
1
This Pride, Let's Remember the "B" in LGBTQ
image
2
The Chicest Short Hairstyles and Haircuts
image
3
Everything to Know About the Democratic Debates
image
4
Shop the Trendiest Jewelry for Summer
image
5
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now

Why Carrie Bradshaw's Shoes Didn't Match In This Iconic 'SATC' Episode

19 years later, we have an answer!

image
By Marina Liao
image
Alamy

To this day, Carrie Bradshaw remains one of the most iconic fashion personalities in television history. It's hard to forget her pink tutu moment, that closet filled with Manolo Blahniks, and Carrie's Vivienne Westwood wedding gown. Thankfully, Instagram account @everyoutfitonsatc is here to keep the memory of Carrie and the rest of the Sex and the City gals' outfits alive for us.

The account, most well-known for its incredible takedown of Carrie's once-boyfriend Aiden, posted on Wednesday about Carrie's mismatched Christian Louboutins—she wore one pink heel and one teal heel—in a scene from season three titled "Escape from New York" (you can watch it here). The post ignited fan speculation about the reasoning behind this look, and then Sarah Jessica Parker herself finally—finallycleared the air.

View this post on Instagram

THE MYSTERY OF THE MISMATCHED LOUBS 🔍 Did Carrie buy these mismatched sandals straight off the rack? Or did she purchase two separate pairs and mix them together herself? Are they a metaphor for her inability to choose between Aidan and Big? Unfortunately, we have no answers. But we do maintain that this is one of her most compelling footwear moments on the series. Miranda, on the other hand, is using fashion to assert her dominance as a New Yorker. The LBD and floating necklace (presumably purchased from the MoMa Design Store) practically scream, “I fucking hate Los Angeles.” Samantha is considerably more comfortable in her new surroundings, which she expresses via a suitably tacky aqua ensemble that evokes Halston by way of Michel Kors. The only missing element from this stellar group look is Charlotte, who was too busy putting putting postage stamps on Trey’s dick. (S3/EP13) #CarrieBradshaw #MirandaHobbes #SamanthaJones #ChristianLouboutin #Asymmetry #GOAT

A post shared by Every Outfit on Sex & the City (@everyoutfitonsatc) on

SJP wrote: "Here is the official answer and I'm sure approved by the great and legendary @patriciafield. We had 2 pairs of what I believe are @louboutinworld scrappy sandals. Pat and I chose to do 1 of each. Perhaps because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress..."

And here's that iconic mismatched heels moment:

image
Courtesy of HBO

It took 19 years for this mismatched shoe mystery to be solved, but thank you SJP for setting the record straight. We're definitely satisfied with the answer and now we're in the mood to shop some Christian Louboutins. You've inspired us.

Jonatina 100 Red Sandals
Christian Louboutin net-a-porter.com
$795.00
SHOP IT
Loubi Queen Iridescent Leather Ankle-Strap Sandals
Christian Louboutin saksfifthavenue.com
$845.00
SHOP IT
Jonatina 100 Patent Leather Sandals
Christian Louboutin matchesfashion.com
$795.00
SHOP IT
Jonatina 100 Stripe Sandals
Christian Louboutin net-a-porter.com
$795.00
SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
13 Amazing Cameos You Missed in 'Sex and the City'
image
7 'Sex And The City' Guys You'll Meet On Tinder
image
The 12 Most Iconic Looks from Sex and the City
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
The Best Lingerie Brands to Shop
image You Can Wear This Amazing Slip Dress Year-Round
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Sunglasses Styles You Should Invest In
image
Shop the Trendiest Jewelry for Summer
image The Sneakers We Need This Year
EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes Flash A Big Smile While Out Shopping, Wearing A Denim Overall In New York City Katie Holmes Wore the Sexiest Pair of Overalls
Horse Guards Parade, London, UK. 8th June 2019. Soldiers of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards Troop their Colour in the presence of HM The Queen at the Queen’s Birthday Parade. A Royal carriage arrives with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Credit: Malcolm Park/Alamy Live News. Meghan Markle Redesigned Her Engagement Ring
image This Handbag Can Help You Escape Bad Dates
image The Best Pieces From Net-a-Porter's Flash Sale
image
40 Celebrities With Their Own Clothing Lines