'Million Dollar Beach House' Will Be Your Next Reality TV Addiction

Step aside, Selling Sunset!

By Katherine J Igoe
million dollar beach house cast
Netflix

If you absolutely loooove Selling Sunset (and I know you do), chances are you'll also loooove this news. Coming to you August 26, Netflix's new Million Dollar Beach House promises to be the new frothy, fun real estate drama you need in your life right now. But instead of West Coast listings, we'll be following brokers from the firm Nest Seekers, which caters to clients vying for some of the hottest properties in the nation: Mansions on the coast of the Hamptons in Long Island, NY. As such, it'll probably be a very different vibe, although frankly there'll likely be plenty of crazy parties and intense infighting between the brokers. So what do we know so far? Spoiler alert: not that much yet, but we don't have long to wait!

Million Dollar Beach House will follow five real estate brokers.

According to Netflix's description of the show, the first season will span the (insane) summer months of Hamptons real estate competition, focusing on five brokers whose job sounds frankly exhausting:

Million Dollar Beach House is a bird’s eye view into the day-to-day life of the Hampton’s youngest and most exclusive group of real estate agents, documenting their private lives and posh coastline listings. With 2,500 realtors working the Hamptons market, earning a listing is fierce competition. Nest Seekers reps to-die-for, multi-million-dollar properties and not without personal drama between agents. Throughout the series, five brokers hustle from Memorial Day to Labor Day to buy and sell properties for their clients. From appeasing sellers who are unhappy with home staging to cutthroat open houses where agents are going after each other’s clients, Million Dollar Beach House has all the views, all the schmooze, and brokers with a lot to lose.

Also, OF COURSE, there'll be gorgeous mansions to ogle.

million dollar beach house million dollar beach house cr netflix © 2020
Netflix

Where's the Million Dollar Beach House trailer?

It's just been released, and looks appropriately dramatic:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If you feel like getting an early glimpse of some of the properties that'll be on offer, just check out their website and wish you had millions of dollars to spare on some of these devastatingly beautiful properties.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

📍215 Bull Path, East Hampton NY __ Newly Built Modern Home close to village and Beaches, featuring 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and 5400 sq. ft. of living space along all three levels. Open floor plan with sliding glass doors and a southern orientation taking full advantage of the sun's rays. State-of-the-art chef's kitchen features a large island, wet bar and high-end appliances. Main level junior master suite which doubles as a den with an en-suite bath. Second level showcases the master suite, which is set privately at one end of the house with a spa-like bath and its own outdoor shower, and spacious walk-in his and hers closets. In addition, there are three large en-suite bedrooms as well as a full laundry area. The lower level has an additional bedroom suite, as well as a large media room, gym area and wine display/storage area. Outside, the large covered mahogany porch provides plenty of room for al fresco dining and lounging overlooking the expansive backyard, complete with a saltwater gunite pool with hot tub, and sprawling lawn all around it. This modern masterpiece is sited on just over a cleared acre of lushly landscaped property creating total quiet & seclusion. Just a short drive to both East Hampton and Sag Harbor villages and beautiful world-class ocean beaches. __ #NestSeekers #EastHampton #Hamptons Listing: @SaraBurack Visit NestSeekers.com, WebID: 1327983

A post shared by NEST SEEKERS INTERNATIONAL (@nestseekers) on

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

📍7 Koral Dr, Southampton NY __ This exquisitely designed modern residence, composed of clean lines, open views, and superb craftsmanship, houses a sophisticated yet comfortable interior that balances a design restraint with a nod to artistic whimsy. The open-plan first floor is anchored by a bright and spacious living, dining, and kitchen space with soaring ceilings, which is seamlessly connected to the outdoors by a series of glass doors that open to a south-facing outdoor terrace. The high-end kitchen features all Miele appliances, handsome finishes, and custom cabinetry that cleverly conceals the appliances like a fine piece of furniture when not in use. A separate study or library adjacent to the kitchen provides a quiet spot for reading or watching television. A guest bedroom with a full en-suite bathroom, as well as a powder room, are also located on the first floor. The master suite is located upstairs, and features a view of Shinnecock Bay, a dressing area, and an en-suite bathroom with double sinks, a walk-in shower, and a separate soaking tub. An additional guest bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, as well as two other guest bedrooms that share a connector bathroom, comprise the upstairs. Outside, the sun-soaked terrace overlooks a rolling open lawn and fenced-in heated gunite pool, and includes a covered area with an oversized dining table that easily seats at least a dozen guests and has a built-in heater for outdoor dining on cool evenings. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in a picturesque waterfront Southampton neighborhood, this beautiful home is the ideal Southampton retreat for the even the most discerning guest. __ #NestSeekers #Southampton #Hamptons Listing: @SaraBurack Visit NestSeekers.com, WebID: 1380231

A post shared by NEST SEEKERS INTERNATIONAL (@nestseekers) on

I'm sure more is coming about the show, so stay tuned.

