Calling All Fashion Fanatics: Prepare to Obsess Over Jenna Lyons' New Reality Show

J.Crew sweetheart and the woman who properly taught us how to prep, Jenna Lyons, is getting her own TV show—and the timing couldn't be more perfect. For a) I love watching people handle expensive clothing items, and b) I have found Lyons and her eyeglass game very inspiring during this bleak year.

All eight-episodes of the series, which Lyons started working on in late 2018, will premiere on HBO Max on Nov. 26. In a statement, Lyons explained the show's premise, saying, "I want to build a story-driven, comprehensive resource for anyone to satisfy their personal style and help them make aesthetic choices."

The show appears to be a mix of documentary and competition following Lyons and a team of fresh-faced creatives looking to find their way in the industry that Lyons knows so well.

Lyons in an episode of Stylish With Jenna Lyons. Squire Fox HBO

"I'm not just creating a business, I'm creating a family. No pressure," she says in the trailer to the lucky few vying for a spot on her team.

The show will also give fans of the famous fashion mogul a closer look at her life post J. Crew. She left her position as president and executive creative director of the brand in 2017, after 26 years with the company.

From the trailer, it looks like episodes will feature Lyons renovating her friend's Brooklyn digs to hosting mobile fashion makeovers (how timely!) to designing her new office, and—if you aren't running out of breath yet—launching her new venture: LoveSeen, a false eyelash brand made for everyday wear.

"I'm terrified," admits Lyons in the trailer. "You'll get to see when I get it right and screw it up."

Stylish With Jenna Lyons premieres on HBO Max on Nov. 26.





Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io