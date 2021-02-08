The Best Memes About The Weeknd's Super Bowl Performance

The meme world is off to a slow (if still utterly delightful) start in 2021. So far, the only viral moment with any real legs has been Bernie Sanders' perfectly curmudgeonly attitude (and homemade mittens!) at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration at the end of January. But fear not: The next wave of the year's best memes are already rolling in, thanks to the Super Bowl and, more specifically, The Weeknd's wildly over-the-top halftime performance.



During his set (to which he contributed millions of dollars from his own pocket), the artist formerly known as Abel Tesfaye ran through pretty much all of his biggest hits while sporting a bedazzled red blazer and black leather gloves. "Can't Feel My Face"? Check. "Starboy"? Check. "Blinding Lights"? Check (duh). Throughout it all, The Weeknd moved from a classic stage setup to a disconcerting hall of mirrors. When he returned to the football field, he was surrounded by a veritable army of dancers with their faces wrapped in white bandages, a look that The Weeknd himself has sported in recent months as part of his ongoing work of concept art that he calls "The Character" (more on that here).

In sum, it was about 15 minutes' worth of ideal fodder for memes. Here are some of the best takes on The Weeknd's mystifying performance.

What my pizza rolls see as the microwave hits single digits #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4ekjfAmaKN — Dustin Vanhunnik (@Dustinv_36) February 8, 2021

These dancers are doing a great job considering they all just had major plastic surgery. — Damien Haas (@DamienHaas) February 8, 2021

When the camera man lost sight of the weekend inside the fun house #superbowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/nqqSp27CdH — Sarcastictall_G (@SarcasticTall_G) February 8, 2021

*5 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom* #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/eY7MNcKeoj — Glizzy McGuire (@jameswalls71) February 8, 2021

what my friends see in their ring doorbell when I show up to their house #superbowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/MgiYyf6SnH — Ashley Flanagan (@ashleyflanny) February 8, 2021

Me, when my mom tells me I’m the most handsome boy she knows. #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/iJsxjPyRVZ — Manuel "The LatinoVote™" Aragon (@Spacejunc) February 8, 2021

when my nephew steals the phone during facetime #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/hOPd1hRLX4 — molly (@mollypdf) February 8, 2021

a live look at me and my best friend performing a music video on my iPod on VideoStar in the 6th grade:#PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/eXsPzJlraM — Laura VonKampen (@laura_vonkampen) February 8, 2021

my dog when i get home from being gone all day #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/yhidnavIeq — kenz (@kenziejjohnson) February 8, 2021

Cdc: dancers must wear face masks



the weeknd: say no more #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/WWaxMqThVC — Amymarie (@amymarieg) February 8, 2021

