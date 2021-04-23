Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Katie Thurston's 'Bachelorette' Cast: Every Detail We Know
Including familiar faces, several athletes, and a famous rapper's brother.
In March, ABC revealed 34 potential contestants for Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season, which is coming in hot on June 7, 2021 (the perfect way to start the summer? Absolutely yes, always). In case you're confused: No, these are not the men for Michelle Young's season, which will premiere after Bachelor in Paradise. Young will have her own separate cast, and it doesn't seem likely we'll see any of these men on her season. Interestingly, though, two of the below contestants (Greg Grippo and Karl Smith) were cast on Clare Crawley's season in 2020. But the pandemic forced several cuts and changes, and both didn't end up making it on the show. And there's an unverified rumor that another guy, Blake Moynes, from Crawley/Tayshia Adams' season seen, will join the cast. So there is some crossover with last year.
Not all of these men will make it on the show, and a number of them will not make it past the first night—but here's what we know so far about the cast and who might be important in future episodes. Some of this content comes from franchise spoiler Reality Steve and other spoiler accounts, but there's probably more coming out as we learn more. We'll keep this post updated.
Clancy hails from Walnut, CA. It looks like he was a swimmer at UC San Diego and is an impressive 6'4". He's now an account exec at Health IQ.
Milcovich is from Walnut Hill, CA, and he has Instagram. He played water polo at Pepperdine and now works as an associate attorney.
This Waukegan, IL, native might look familiar—he's apparently Clay Harbor's cousin. Via his Instagram, he played football at Winona State University and now plays for the Dacia Vienna Vikings in Austria.
Tinsley hails from Mission Viejo, CA, and his Instagram is here. Per his LinkedIn, he's a graduate of California State University-Sacramento, where he did track and field.
Torres is from Mokena, IL, but per his Instagram he moved from Chicago to Tokyo to New York. Also per his Instagram, he's family-oriented and into motorcycles and travel.
Scanzano's a Toronto, Canada, native, customer rep at Scotiabank, Texas A&M grad, part-time model, and dog-lover, per his Instagram.
From Newburyport, MA, this life coach and real estate agent is a "professional optimist," per Instagram.
Menk, from Montclair, NJ, currently lives in San Diego, CA, per his Instagram. He went to High Point University and now is an account manager for Zip-Pak.
Brennan's from Columbia, IL, and is a musician (according to Reality Steve, this is him, which would mean he now lives in Nashville. Just like Jed Wyatt...).
Costello lives in Newport Beach, CA, but is originally from Edmond, OK. He played baseball for Oklahoma State (per Instagram) and in the minor leagues and is now an account manager at Apex Systems.
Another Nashville, TN, resident, Scott hails from New York, NY, and does have Instagram.
Walega, who's from Chicago, IL, is a police officer at Village of Barrington Hills and a Western Illinois University grad. He is, per Insta, huge into travel.
This Charlotte, NC, might be familiar to you if you watched season two of Make Me a Supermodel on Bravo. Apparently he went to Belmont University and studied PR.
Schwartz is from Salinas, CA and apparently still lives there, per Instagram. He played baseball at Sonoma State University and is now a product marketing manager at Adobe.
One of two carryover contestants, Grippo is from Edison, NJ, and (spoiler alert!!) got Thurston's first impression rose. So he's absolutely one to watch. He went to St. Michael's College, where his attractiveness was noted thanks to an anonymous, unofficial school Twitter (lol).
This San Angelo, TX, native has something in common with Tayshia Adam's final pick Zac Clark: He's a former addict who is now a "motivator and mentor," per LinkedIn. He works at Workday, is a single dad who now lives in Houston, per Instagram, and is apparently on TikTok too.
Thanks to Instagram, we know that Bonsall lives in San Diego (he's from New York, NY). It looks like he works for Paycor after having gone to State University of New York College at Cortland.
Caravello, from Cranford, NJ, lives in Brooklyn, NY. He still channels that athleticism A LOT, according to his Insta.
Paging Pilot Pete: this Santa Cruz, CA, is apparently training to be a pilot. He had an Instagram @johnalexhershey, but it's not available. His Facebook is still active.
Per Insta, this Pembroke Pines, FL, native is a University of Florida alum and a sales consultant at Invisors in Miami.
From Ellicott City, MD, Glaze did track and field at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, is a sales consultant at T. Rowe Price, and is also a (pretty good!) artist.
The "original golden retriever," per Instagram (lol), Howard is from Sarasota, FL, and is a two-time University of Florida alum and huge traveler. He's now a technical recruiter at Lorien.
Now living in Dallas, TX, Goesling is from Bakersfield, CA, played college football at the University of Houston, and is a high school basketball coach and a trainer, per Insta.
This realtor is also a model and DJ (thanks, Instagram!) from Vancouver, WA. He went to Washington State University Vancouver.
This Reno, NV, native is a model and actor who played football and did track and field at Dakota State College.
This single dad of a son, James (per Instagram), lives in Akron, OH. His wife Laura, who passed away in 2019 of breast cancer, spurred Allio to create The L4 Project. He's also a business founder.
This Arlington, TX, native is a sales rep at CPM Medical, and got a degree from Stephen F Austin University. His mom passed away when he was in college. He's also owner of Iron Muscle Nutrition, per Insta.
Jacobs is from (and lives in) San Diego, CA, thanks to his Instagram. He's a real estate agent, and per his bio, he grew up in a military family and played basketball at the University of San Diego.
Cooper hails from Covington, GA, and does have Instagram. Aside from knowing he potentially went to Georgia State University and works as a software engineer at the Home Depot, that's about all the info we have.
Simco's from Galveston, TX and, per, Instagram, is a veteran housing advocate who's super into fitness, surfing, and snowboarding. He's rapper Riff Raff's younger brother(!) and regularly talks about his mom and late father.