Katie Thurston's 'Bachelorette' Cast: Every Detail We Know

In March, ABC revealed 34 potential contestants for Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season, which is coming in hot on June 7, 2021 (the perfect way to start the summer? Absolutely yes, always). In case you're confused: No, these are not the men for Michelle Young's season, which will premiere after Bachelor in Paradise. Young will have her own separate cast, and it doesn't seem likely we'll see any of these men on her season. Interestingly, though, two of the below contestants (Greg Grippo and Karl Smith) were cast on Clare Crawley's season in 2020. But the pandemic forced several cuts and changes, and both didn't end up making it on the show. And there's an unverified rumor that another guy, Blake Moynes, from Crawley/Tayshia Adams' season seen, will join the cast. So there is some crossover with last year.

Not all of these men will make it on the show, and a number of them will not make it past the first night—but here's what we know so far about the cast and who might be important in future episodes. Some of this content comes from franchise spoiler Reality Steve and other spoiler accounts, but there's probably more coming out as we learn more. We'll keep this post updated.