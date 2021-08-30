'Bachelor In Paradise' Spoilers: Your 2021 Guide

Welcome to Bachelor in Paradise season, also known as the messiest time of year. This round of competitive dating is set to be even more drama-filled than you remember: With BiP canceled last year, 2021 will see the Paradise debut of dozens of eager Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants who never even got to leave the villa during their own seasons. Spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise 2021 are already out, thanks to Reality Steve, so if you're looking for a guide to who ends up with who, which couples get engaged, and what kind of drama to expect (hint: it's a lot)—well, you're in the right place.

There were more than 100 contestants for producers to choose from for this season of Paradise. Forced with a Sophie's Choice of reality television decisions, producers decided to make this season of Bachelor in Paradise the biggest yet, bringing in roughly 40 (40!) contestants to run wild on the beach in 2021. So let's get right to what happens, shall we?

Which couples end up together on Bachelor in Paradise?

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, three couples end up getting engaged at the end of the season:

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt

This one was hinted at in the first Bachelor in Paradise trailer—we see Joe and Serena Pitt hit it off from the get-go, cue Kendall Long, Joe's ex, walking in—but apparently the drama on the beach just made them stronger, and Joe and Serena got engaged at the end of Bachelor in Paradise. Reality Steve posted a photo of the two of them snuggling at a rooftop pool after filming wrapped, so it seems like they're still going strong.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin

Kenny and Demi Burnett, a mainstay of Bachelor Nation who got engaged to her then-girlfriend on Paradise two summers ago and is back for round two (the engagement did not work out), immediately have a spark—but he's also interested in Mari. Ultimately, not only do Mari and Kenny find a way to make things work, they also get engaged, according to Reality Steve. They were also photographed together after filming wrapped, per RS.

Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn

We know the least about this couple post-Paradise, but in the first few episodes we see Riley and Maurissa hit it off on the beach. Ultimately, they get engaged according to Reality Steve.

