Kristen Stewart is already receiving rave reviews for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the Pablo Larraín-directed Spencer—and the movie hasn’t even come out yet. Set over the course of a single weekend near the holidays, the film reportedly shows the moment Diana and Charles’s marriage came to an end. And in a new interview, Kristen Stewart says she felt the strong presence of Diana throughout filming, though she stops at describing them as paranormal encounters.

Speaking to the L.A. Times , Stewart discussed how she prepared for the role and wanted to feel like her performance was organic, despite taking posture and dialect lessons to make sure she got the voice and vibe of the Princess correct. “Diana’s such a live wire,” Stewart told the paper. She continued:

“Any picture or interview I’ve ever seen of her, there’s an explosive, ground-shaking quality to her that I always feel like you never really know what’s going to happen. Even when she’s walking the red carpet, it just feels a little bit scary. That could be projection, because we all know what happened. But she just has this feral cat feel. So I wanted to convey that. There’s no way to plan chaos. You just have to fall into it.”

Also (and this might be a spoiler for anyone who wants to go into the movie super fresh, so skip to the next paragraph right now if that’s you), there are some paranormal themes that play out in the movie. In particular, the interviewer discusses scenes in which Stewart’s Diana has conversations with the ghost of Anne Boleyn, the famously doomed second wife of King Henry VIII.

Asked whether she noticed any paranormal goings on during the filming, Stewart laughs and says she didn’t. But, she adds, “ I felt some spooky, spiritual feelings making this movie. Even if I was just fantasizing. I felt like there were moments where I kind of got the sign-off.”

Stewart then discussed toeing the line between wanting to channel the character and also not wanting to feel like she was crossing a line: “It’s scary to tell a story about someone who’s not alive anymore and who already felt so invaded,” she said. “I never wanted to feel like we were invading anything, just that we were kind of adding to the multiplicity of a beautiful thing.”

Spencer hits theaters November 5.

