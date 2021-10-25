Today's Top Stories
Princess Diana Would Be "Thrilled" About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Life, Expert Says

She would have approved of their rebellion.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york september 25 prince harry and meghan markle speak on stage at global citizen live new york on september 25, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamwireimage
GothamGetty Images

The ones that got away. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their royal exit to great fanfare in January 2020, eventually moving to California with their son Archie and welcoming baby Lilibet stateside in June 2021. Now according to one royal biographer, the Duke of Sussex' late mother, Princess Diana, would approve of her son's decisions.

"She would be doing cartwheels," Andrew Morton tells Us Weekly. "She’d be thrilled. Seeing that Harry has made himself and Meghan independent humanitarians irrespective of what the palace might say, she would have applauded that."

Since leaving the UK, the Sussexes have aligned themselves behind a variety of different causes, including promoting COVID-19 vaccination, furthering education and pushing for paid parental leave in the U.S., among others.

Morton, author of Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy, also speculated that Prince Charles might be desperately bracing himself ahead of the release of Prince Harry's memoir—which is apparently already written, though it's set to be released in late 2022. "If I was Prince Charles, I’d be looking for a pile of coats to hide under," Morton added. "I think we’re going to see Charles once more in the firing line."

For Morton, if there's any bad blood between the Prince of Wales and his youngest son (and it sure seems like there is), the duke won't be shy about airing it out. "The thing about Harry is that if you ask him a straight question, he’ll give you a straight answer," the expert says.

A year before its planned release, the royal memoir is already stirring up quite the controversy.

