Discover Every Look From the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet
Here's what A-listers chose for Hollywood's biggest night.
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The night movie lovers were waiting for finally came: The 98th Academy Awards brought A-listers to L.A.'s Dolby Theater to celebrate the very best the silver screen had to offer. As the cap-off to the 2026 awards season, the March 15 ceremony hosted by Conan O'Brien was always going to be eventful. But before the first golden statue was handed out, we tuned into what was even more eventful (at least for fashion fans): the Oscars red carpet.
2026's list of nominees was stacked, so the red carpet was primed for some memorable looks. Bugonia star Emma Stone and first-time nominee Jessie Buckley, both up for lead actress, looked unbelievable in Louis Vuitton and custom Chanel, respectively. Other Oscars newcomers included supporting actress nominees Elle Fanning and Teyana Taylor (a recent Marie Claire cover star), both of whom marked the occasion with jaw-dropping looks worthy of the 2026 Oscars' best-dressed list.
Keep scrolling to see what your favorite star wore for the biggest night in Hollywood, and catch up on Marie Claire's live red carpet coverage for more insider details. (The gowns didn't stop there: we also covered every buzzworthy arrival live at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.)Article continues below
Mikey Madison in Dior
Anne Hathaway in Valentino
Leonardo DiCaprio in Dior
Gwyneth Paltrow in custom Giorgio Armani Privé
Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Dior
Gracie Abrams in Chanel
Regina Hall in Yara Shoemaker
Anna Wintour in Dior
Kate Hudson in custom Giorgio Armani Privé
Mia Goth in Dior
Kirsten Dunst in Celine
Timothée Chalamet in custom Givenchy
Goldie Hawn in Grayseful
Pedro Pascal in Chanel
Sigourney Weaver in Valentino
Nicole Kidman in Chanel
Amy Madigan in Dior
Melissa McCarthy
Teyana Taylor in Chanel
Chloe Zhao in Gabriela Hearst
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
Kathy Bates
Ava DuVernay in custom Louis Vuitton
Elle Fanning in custom Givenchy
Kristen Wiig in Elie Saab
Demi Moore in Gucci
Danielle Brooks
Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent
Miyako Bellizzi in vintage Dior
Ginnifer Goodwin in Monse
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Loewe
Taylor Frankie Paul
Isabella Merced in custom Elisabetta Franchi
Wunmi Mosaku in custom Louis Vuitton
Rei Ami in custom Rahul Mishra
Jessie Buckley in Chanel
Odessa A'zion in Valentino Couture
Lewis Pullman in Saint Laurent
Law Roach
Ryan Destiny in custom Ami Paris
EJAE in Dior
Audrey Nun in Thom Browne
Anna Cathcart in Jenny Packham
Heidi Klum in Chrome Hearts
Misty Copeland in David Koma
Ariana Greenblatt in vintage John Galliano
Felicity Jones in Prada
Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton
Jayme Lawson in Loewe
Chase Infiniti in custom Louis Vuitton
Mckenna Grace in Vera Wang
Rose Byrne in Dior
Barbie Ferreira in custom GapStudio
Shaboozey in Campillo
Alicia Silverstone in Christian Siriano
Amelia Dimoldenberg in vintage Ralph Lauren
Bella Thorne in Gucci
Charithra Chandran in Miss Sohee
Hudson Williams in Balenciaga
Jihoon
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.