Discover Every Look From the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

The night movie lovers were waiting for finally came: The 98th Academy Awards brought A-listers to L.A.'s Dolby Theater to celebrate the very best the silver screen had to offer. As the cap-off to the 2026 awards season, the March 15 ceremony hosted by Conan O'Brien was always going to be eventful. But before the first golden statue was handed out, we tuned into what was even more eventful (at least for fashion fans): the Oscars red carpet.

2026's list of nominees was stacked, so the red carpet was primed for some memorable looks. Bugonia star Emma Stone and first-time nominee Jessie Buckley, both up for lead actress, looked unbelievable in Louis Vuitton and custom Chanel, respectively. Other Oscars newcomers included supporting actress nominees Elle Fanning and Teyana Taylor (a recent Marie Claire cover star), both of whom marked the occasion with jaw-dropping looks worthy of the 2026 Oscars' best-dressed list .

Keep scrolling to see what your favorite star wore for the biggest night in Hollywood, and catch up on Marie Claire's live red carpet coverage for more insider details. (The gowns didn't stop there: we also covered every buzzworthy arrival live at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party .)

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Mikey Madison in Dior

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Anne Hathaway in Valentino

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Leonardo DiCaprio in Dior

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Gwyneth Paltrow in custom Giorgio Armani Privé

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Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Dior

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Gracie Abrams in Chanel

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Regina Hall in Yara Shoemaker

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Anna Wintour in Dior

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Kate Hudson in custom Giorgio Armani Privé

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Mia Goth in Dior

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Kirsten Dunst in Celine

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Timothée Chalamet in custom Givenchy

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Goldie Hawn in Grayseful

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Pedro Pascal in Chanel

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Sigourney Weaver in Valentino

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Nicole Kidman in Chanel

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Amy Madigan in Dior

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Melissa McCarthy

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Teyana Taylor in Chanel

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Chloe Zhao in Gabriela Hearst

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Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

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Kathy Bates

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Ava DuVernay in custom Louis Vuitton

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Elle Fanning in custom Givenchy

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Kristen Wiig in Elie Saab

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Demi Moore in Gucci

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Danielle Brooks

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Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent

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Miyako Bellizzi in vintage Dior

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Ginnifer Goodwin in Monse

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Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Loewe

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Taylor Frankie Paul

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Isabella Merced in custom Elisabetta Franchi

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Wunmi Mosaku in custom Louis Vuitton

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Rei Ami in custom Rahul Mishra

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Jessie Buckley in Chanel

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Odessa A'zion in Valentino Couture

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Lewis Pullman in Saint Laurent

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Law Roach

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Ryan Destiny in custom Ami Paris

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EJAE in Dior

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Audrey Nun in Thom Browne

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Anna Cathcart in Jenny Packham

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Heidi Klum in Chrome Hearts

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Misty Copeland in David Koma

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Ariana Greenblatt in vintage John Galliano

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Felicity Jones in Prada

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Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton

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Jayme Lawson in Loewe

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Chase Infiniti in custom Louis Vuitton

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Mckenna Grace in Vera Wang

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Rose Byrne in Dior

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Barbie Ferreira in custom GapStudio

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Shaboozey in Campillo

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Alicia Silverstone in Christian Siriano

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Amelia Dimoldenberg in vintage Ralph Lauren

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Bella Thorne in Gucci

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Charithra Chandran in Miss Sohee

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Hudson Williams in Balenciaga

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Jihoon

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