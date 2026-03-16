Discover Every Look From the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

Here's what A-listers chose for Hollywood's biggest night.

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collage of nicole kidman, kate hudson, emma stone, teyana taylor, demi moore, and mikey madison at the 2026 oscars on white border
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The night movie lovers were waiting for finally came: The 98th Academy Awards brought A-listers to L.A.'s Dolby Theater to celebrate the very best the silver screen had to offer. As the cap-off to the 2026 awards season, the March 15 ceremony hosted by Conan O'Brien was always going to be eventful. But before the first golden statue was handed out, we tuned into what was even more eventful (at least for fashion fans): the Oscars red carpet.

2026's list of nominees was stacked, so the red carpet was primed for some memorable looks. Bugonia star Emma Stone and first-time nominee Jessie Buckley, both up for lead actress, looked unbelievable in Louis Vuitton and custom Chanel, respectively. Other Oscars newcomers included supporting actress nominees Elle Fanning and Teyana Taylor (a recent Marie Claire cover star), both of whom marked the occasion with jaw-dropping looks worthy of the 2026 Oscars' best-dressed list.

Keep scrolling to see what your favorite star wore for the biggest night in Hollywood, and catch up on Marie Claire's live red carpet coverage for more insider details. (The gowns didn't stop there: we also covered every buzzworthy arrival live at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.)

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Mikey Madison in Dior

Mikey Madison attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway in Valentino

Anne Hathaway attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio in Dior

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

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Gwyneth Paltrow in custom Giorgio Armani Privé

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

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Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta

Jacob Elordi attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Dior

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gracie Abrams in Chanel

Gracie Abrams attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regina Hall in Yara Shoemaker

US actress Regina Hall attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

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Anna Wintour in Dior

Anna Wintour attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Hudson in custom Giorgio Armani Privé

Kate Hudson attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mia Goth in Dior

Mia Goth attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kirsten Dunst in Celine

Kirsten Dunst attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet in custom Givenchy

Timoth&amp;eacute;e Chalamet attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Goldie Hawn in Grayseful

Goldie Hawn attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pedro Pascal in Chanel

Pedro Pascal attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sigourney Weaver in Valentino

Sigourney Weaver attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman in Chanel

Nicole Kidman attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amy Madigan in Dior

Amy Madigan attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor in Chanel

Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe Zhao in Gabriela Hearst

Chloe Zhao attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ava DuVernay in custom Louis Vuitton

Ava DuVernay attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning in custom Givenchy

Elle Fanning attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Wiig in Elie Saab 

Kristen Wiig attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore in Gucci

Demi Moore attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

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Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent

Zoe Salda&amp;ntilde;a attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miyako Bellizzi in vintage Dior

Miyako Bellizzi attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ginnifer Goodwin in Monse

Ginnifer Goodwin attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Loewe

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Frankie Paul

Taylor Paul attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Isabella Merced in custom Elisabetta Franchi

US actress Isabella Merced attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wunmi Mosaku in custom Louis Vuitton

Wunmi Mosaku attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rei Ami in custom Rahul Mishra

Rei Ami attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessie Buckley in Chanel

Irish actress Jessie Buckley attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Odessa A'zion in Valentino Couture

Odessa A&#039;zion attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewis Pullman in Saint Laurent

Lewis Pullman at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Law Roach

Law Roach at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)

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Ryan Destiny in custom Ami Paris

Ryan Destiny at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

EJAE in Dior

EJAE attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Audrey Nun in Thom Browne

Audrey Nun attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

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Anna Cathcart in Jenny Packham

Anna Cathcart attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heidi Klum in Chrome Hearts

Heidi Klum attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

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Misty Copeland in David Koma

Misty Copeland at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

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Ariana Greenblatt in vintage John Galliano

Ariana Greenblatt attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Felicity Jones in Prada

Felicity Jones at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton

Renate Reinsve at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jayme Lawson in Loewe

Jayme Lawson attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti in custom Louis Vuitton

Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mckenna Grace in Vera Wang

Mckenna Grace attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose Byrne in Dior

Rose Byrne at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

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Barbie Ferreira in custom GapStudio

Barbie Ferreira at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Penske Media via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shaboozey in Campillo

Shaboozey at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alicia Silverstone in Christian Siriano

Alicia Silverstone at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amelia Dimoldenberg in vintage Ralph Lauren

Amelia Dimoldenberg at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Thorne in Gucci

Bella Thorne at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charithra Chandran in Miss Sohee

Charithra Chandran at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hudson Williams in Balenciaga

Hudson Williams at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jihoon

Jihoon at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.