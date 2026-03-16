Kendall Jenner has never attended an official Oscars red carpet, but the model is a mainstay at the annual Vanity Fair after-party. One of the event's most reliable guests, Jenner can always be counted on to turn out a high-fashion look straight from the world's most exclusive runways or a hard-to-source archive.

For the past few years, Jenner and her stylist, Dani Michelle, have leaned into the after-party circuit's reputation for revealing the season's best naked dresses. Last year, she wore a skintight, lacy Mugler gown from the archives.The year before, she wore a semi-sheer dress from Maison Margiela's infamous Couture Spring 2024 runway. Search even further through the Kendall Jenner Vanity Fair files, and you'll find LBDs in every silhouette and length. But for 2026's best-dressed list, it was time for Jenner and Michelle to turn toward a new look by Chanel—and a reigning cool-girl color trend.

Kendall Jenner wearing archival Mugler at the 2025 Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner wearing Maison Margiela at the 2024 Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner tapped Matthieu Blazy's Chanel for a completely bespoke dress. It was understated, but not in the minimalist sense of her day-to-day street style from The Row. Instead, the house provided an icy blue gown with floral beaded along the neckline and hips. Embellishments didn't extend down onto her skirt; aside from Tiffany & Co. delicate drop earrings, Jenner also steered clear of extra jewelry. She completed her look with Gianvito Rossi shoes.

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Kendall Jenner flipped her usual script in an icy blue Chanel gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The model must have been keeping close tabs on the runways before sending her favorite swatches to Chanel. As Marie Claire reported back in January, "cool blue" is a new neutral for 2026. Glacier-inspired shades appeared on runways from Simone Rocha to Victoria Beckham; touches of the same icy blue also splashed on Chanel's Métiers d'Art runway in December.

The completely custom piece featured beaded flowers around the neckline and hips. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chanel was one of the 98th Annual Academy Awards' big red-carpet winners. Jessie Buckley took home her Best Actress trophy in a bespoke Chanel gown, while Teyana Taylor celebrated One Battle After Another's Best Picture win in a feathered gown from the house. According to Kendall Jenner's Vanity Fair look, the house's latest era is just as suited for late-night dressing as it is for the main stage.