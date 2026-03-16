Kendall Jenner Defines the "Cool Blue" Trend in Custom Chanel on the 2026 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Red Carpet
She's trading archival vintage for a totally bespoke look.
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Kendall Jenner has never attended an official Oscars red carpet, but the model is a mainstay at the annual Vanity Fair after-party. One of the event's most reliable guests, Jenner can always be counted on to turn out a high-fashion look straight from the world's most exclusive runways or a hard-to-source archive.
For the past few years, Jenner and her stylist, Dani Michelle, have leaned into the after-party circuit's reputation for revealing the season's best naked dresses. Last year, she wore a skintight, lacy Mugler gown from the archives.The year before, she wore a semi-sheer dress from Maison Margiela's infamous Couture Spring 2024 runway. Search even further through the Kendall Jenner Vanity Fair files, and you'll find LBDs in every silhouette and length. But for 2026's best-dressed list, it was time for Jenner and Michelle to turn toward a new look by Chanel—and a reigning cool-girl color trend.
Kendall Jenner tapped Matthieu Blazy's Chanel for a completely bespoke dress. It was understated, but not in the minimalist sense of her day-to-day street style from The Row. Instead, the house provided an icy blue gown with floral beaded along the neckline and hips. Embellishments didn't extend down onto her skirt; aside from Tiffany & Co. delicate drop earrings, Jenner also steered clear of extra jewelry. She completed her look with Gianvito Rossi shoes.Article continues below
The model must have been keeping close tabs on the runways before sending her favorite swatches to Chanel. As Marie Claire reported back in January, "cool blue" is a new neutral for 2026. Glacier-inspired shades appeared on runways from Simone Rocha to Victoria Beckham; touches of the same icy blue also splashed on Chanel's Métiers d'Art runway in December.
Chanel was one of the 98th Annual Academy Awards' big red-carpet winners. Jessie Buckley took home her Best Actress trophy in a bespoke Chanel gown, while Teyana Taylor celebrated One Battle After Another's Best Picture win in a feathered gown from the house. According to Kendall Jenner's Vanity Fair look, the house's latest era is just as suited for late-night dressing as it is for the main stage.
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Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.