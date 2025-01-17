The Cast of 'XO, Kitty' Plays 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
Anthony Keyvan and Anna Cathcart dish on the cast traditions they made while filming in Seoul.
Every rom-com heroine needs a bestie to help her navigate the ups and downs of finding true love. As is the case with Kitty Song Covey and Quincy "Q" Shabazian on XO, Kitty, played by the adorable, IRL duo, stars Anna Cathcart and Anthony Keyvan. In the Netflix teen romance series' first season, Kitty (Cathcart) and Q (Keyvan) became fast friends as American exchange students in South Korea, and season 2 sees them reunite for another semester of academics and dating adventures.
Before XO, Kitty season 2's release, Keyvan and Cathcart tested their friendship with a round of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? In the game, the pair showed off how well they know each other's lore, from guessing their first non-acting jobs to sharing their Spotify Wrappeds to defending their favorite ice cream. Cathcart reminisced about dinners the XO, Kitty cast shared while filming in Seoul, while Keyvan shared an important travel tip: Make sure you get the conversion rate right while buying hotel massages.
To learn the pair's favorite thing to do while filming scenes together, watch the full challenge, above, then head to Netflix to catch XO, Kitty season 2, streaming now.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
