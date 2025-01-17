Every rom-com heroine needs a bestie to help her navigate the ups and downs of finding true love. As is the case with Kitty Song Covey and Quincy "Q" Shabazian on XO, Kitty, played by the adorable, IRL duo, stars Anna Cathcart and Anthony Keyvan. In the Netflix teen romance series' first season, Kitty (Cathcart) and Q (Keyvan) became fast friends as American exchange students in South Korea, and season 2 sees them reunite for another semester of academics and dating adventures.

Before XO, Kitty season 2's release, Keyvan and Cathcart tested their friendship with a round of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? In the game, the pair showed off how well they know each other's lore, from guessing their first non-acting jobs to sharing their Spotify Wrappeds to defending their favorite ice cream. Cathcart reminisced about dinners the XO, Kitty cast shared while filming in Seoul, while Keyvan shared an important travel tip: Make sure you get the conversion rate right while buying hotel massages.

Anthony Keyvan as Quincy "Q" Shabazian, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in XO, Kitty season 2. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

