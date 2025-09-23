16 Magical, Must-Read Books About Witches and Witchcraft

These novels and nonfiction reads will surely enchant you.

a collage of book covers of books about witches including wicked practical magic and more
(Image credit: Various publishers)
Jump to category:
Andrea Park's avatar
By
published
in Features

Witches have a complicated history. On one hand, they’re undisputed icons of Halloween and all things mystical and spooky. On the other hand, “witch” has long been used as a (usually misplaced) label for women who dared to break with societal norms—by doing something absolutely earth-shattering like remaining single or childless, speaking for themselves, or (gasp!) growing old.

As we head into spooky season, there’s no better time to explore the many facets of witchdom, and there’s perhaps no better way to do that than by diving into a good book about magical women (although settling in for a spooky movie night is definitely a close second). There are plenty of options out there, so we’ve made things easy and narrowed down the list to 16 of the best books about witches across all genres, from immersive historical fiction to spicy romances to fascinating non-fiction. Now, go forth and be witchy!

The Best Historical Fiction Books About Witches

The Best Literary Fiction Books About Witches

The Best Nonfiction Books About Witches

The Best Romance Books About Witches

TOPICS
Andrea Park
Andrea Park

Andrea Park is a freelance writer for Marie Claire, where she writes mainly about pop culture, drawing on her lifelong obsessions with consuming every book, movie, and TV show she can get her hands on. Andrea is based in Chicago and graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Her byline has also appeared in W, Glamour, Teen Vogue, PEOPLE, and more.