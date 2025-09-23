Witches have a complicated history. On one hand, they’re undisputed icons of Halloween and all things mystical and spooky. On the other hand, “witch” has long been used as a (usually misplaced) label for women who dared to break with societal norms—by doing something absolutely earth-shattering like remaining single or childless, speaking for themselves, or (gasp!) growing old.

As we head into spooky season, there’s no better time to explore the many facets of witchdom, and there’s perhaps no better way to do that than by diving into a good book about magical women (although settling in for a spooky movie night is definitely a close second). There are plenty of options out there, so we’ve made things easy and narrowed down the list to 16 of the best books about witches across all genres, from immersive historical fiction to spicy romances to fascinating non-fiction. Now, go forth and be witchy!

The Best Historical Fiction Books About Witches

The Best Literary Fiction Books About Witches

The Best Nonfiction Books About Witches

The Best Romance Books About Witches

'A Discovery of Witches' by Deborah Harkness $17.67 at Bookshop $13.99 at Amazon $15.33 at Amazon $20.27 at Amazon The first installment in a beloved dark academia series and inspiration for an onscreen adaptation, A Discovery of Witches is a tale of passion, suspense, and self-discovery. It introduces history of science professor Diana Bishop, who’s forced to reckon with the witchy powers she’s long buried within herself. She does so with the help of a vampire geneticist, Matthew Clairmont, to whom she feels an irresistible pull despite the forbidden nature of a witch-vampire romance. 'Remedial Magic' by Melissa Marr $16.73 at Bookshop Ellie, a small-town librarian, has a lot to catch up on when she discovers that she’s a witch, with help from the alluring Prospero, a woman with powers of her own who’s suddenly started hanging around the library. In fact, Prospero is on a mission to help Ellie harness her powers so she can work with Prospero to save her magical homeland. 'The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches' by Sangu Mandanna $17.67 at Bookshop This is perhaps one of the sweetest, coziest romances you’ll ever read. The enchanting novel follows Mika, a witch who’s recruited to a remote old house to teach three young girls how to control their own budding powers. There, she turns out to be the perfect sunshine to grumpy Jamie, the house’s librarian, who’s incredibly protective of the house’s residents but can’t seem to resist letting Mika in. 'Witches Get Stuff Done' by Molly Harper $15.80 at Bookshop This small-town rom-com focuses on Riley Everett, who feels her mystical powers surfacing as soon as she moves into the old house she inherited from her late aunt in Starfall Point. While looking for a coven to join and help her learn more about her new skills, Riley instead finds herself getting close to town history buff Edison Held, who’s on a mission of his own to see inside her family’s legendary haunted house.

