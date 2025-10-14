Stephanie LaCava Has a Thing for Cinematic Books

When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series " Buy the Book ," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

In this author-curated rendition, Stephanie LaCava —the founder of the independent Small Press and author of I Fear My Pain Interests You and The Superrationals—shares her favorite cinematic books.

One word often attached to Stephanie LaCava’s writing? “Cinematic.” Known for her vivid storytelling and larger-than-life characters, LaCava's new novel, Nymph (out October 14), marks the final chapter of what she deems her “troubled young girl” trilogy.

Over email, LaCava explains to Marie Claire that she's interested in exploring characters who “are lost and unable to tap into their intuition because they are so saturated with media or the contemporary world.” She says, “This is the ‘young girl’ I write about. She’s feral, but numbed by forces she can’t figure out.”

Nymph centers on a 20-something who wears multiple hats—linguist, student, model, sex worker, but mostly assassin, having come from a family of spies. Her fatalism and tendency to avoid romantic love are made complicated when she’s pulled back into her family’s line of work and reconnects with someone from her father’s past.

Verso Fiction 'Nymph' by Stephanie LaCava $18.55 at Bookshop

Though LaCava didn’t watch any movies for inspiration while writing Nymph, the cinephile (who’s made a short herself) cites Chantal Akerman’s Les Rendezvous d’Anna and Abel Ferrara’s New Rose Hotel as films she “logged through [her] life” and returned to while working on the project.

“Nymph seems like it’s about a lot of things—absence, detachment—but it was originally conceived as a way of saying, ‘Hey, that thing you felt was real. You’re not wrong. It may not live now in the 3D, but don’t lose faith,’” the writer and Small Press founder says. “I think at first take, it might seem like the book is about the people who come into our lives and don’t stay, but I think it’s the opposite. It’s about the undeniable human need for connection and the rare magic when it finds into you.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To learn more about LaCava’s taste, we asked her to curate a list of her favorite cinematic books—from nonfiction works about Hollywood love stories and novels adapted for the screen to moving collections.