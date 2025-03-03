Zoe Saldaña Becomes the First American of Dominican Origin to Win an Oscar

The 'Emilia Pérez' star took home the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Zoe Saldaña accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2025 Oscars.
(Image credit: Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Zoe Saldaña made history with her Best Actress in a Supporting Role win at the 2025 Oscars.

The Emilia Pérez actress is now the first Dominican-American actress to win an Oscar. She is also the third Latina actress to win the category, following Rita Moreno for 1961's West Side Story and Ariana DeBose for the 2021 remake.

Saldaña immediately searched for her family after ascending to the stage and accepting her award. "Mami, Mami," she said, looking for her mother in the crowd as tears began falling. "My mom is here. My whole family is here. I am floored by this honor."

"Thank you to the academy for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita and talking about powerful women," she continued. "My fellow nominees, the love and community that you have offered me is a true gift and I will pay it forward."

Saldaña went on to thank Best Director nominee Jacques Audiard. the cast and crew of Emilia Pérez, as well as Netflix, Saint Laurent Productions, and the rest of her team. The actress also thanked her family, telling her mother, father, and sisters "everything brave, outrageous, and good that I've ever done in my life is because of you."

"And to my husband with that beautiful hair, you're just…the biggest honor of my life is being your partner," she continued. "You hung the moon in our beautiful perfect sons—Cy, Bowie, and Zen—they fill our skies every night with stars."

Zoe Saldaña at the 2025 Oscars

Zoe Saldaña on the 2025 Oscars red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saldaña concluded her speech by honoring her heritage and grandmother, acknowledging her historic win, and expressing her surety that she would not be the last actor of Dominican origin to win an Oscar.

"My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hard-working hands—and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award and I know I will not be the last. The fact that I am getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish, my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted. This is for my grandmother, Argentina Cesse. Thank you so much, muchas gracias."

Saldaña was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role along with Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown, Ariana Grande for Wicked, Felicity Jones for The Brutalist, and Isabella Rossellini for Conclave.

Emilia Pérez received 13 total nominations at the 97th annual Academy Awards. The film from Jacques Audiard also won the award for Best Original Song, for Saldaña's standout number "El Mal."

Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.

