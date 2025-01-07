Whether you're a casual film fan or a Letterboxd devotee, everyone loves a good drama that brings you to tears and makes you think differently about life's big questions. While 2024's best films dominate the awards season conversation, we're already looking forward to the highly-anticipated movies set to arrive in 2025.

From the returns of acclaimed directors like Lynne Ramsey and Paul Thomas Anderson to epic sports biopics to genre-bending musicals, several can't-miss drama movies are coming soon. Below, find the best drama movies of 2025 that are headed to cinemas soon and later this year. (For recommendations of what to watch right now, check out our list of the best drama movies of 2024.)

'Hard Truths'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bleecker Street)

Release date: January 10

Starring: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Michele Austin, and David Webber

Why it’s worth watching: This acclaimed film from auteur director Mike Leigh has critics raving over Marianne Jean-Baptiste's lead performance. She and Michele Austin star as a pair of middle-aged sisters who are facing the fifth anniversary of their mother's death.

'Unstoppable'

(Image credit: ANA CARBALLOSA)

Release date: January 16 on Prime Video

Starring: Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Anthony Robles, Don Cheadle, and Jennifer Lopez

Why it’s worth watching: Everyone loves an underdog, and this sports story follows one of the most impressive careers in collegiate wrestling. It's based on the true story of Anthony Robles, who became a NCAA Division 1 Champion wrestler despite being born without a right leg.

'The Legend of Ochi'

(Image credit: Courtesy of A24)

Release date: February 28

Starring: Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard, Emily Watson, and Willem Dafoe

Why it’s worth watching: An A24-produced fantasy tale featuring adorable mystery critters (not made by oAI) and Willem Dafoe? Sold. We can't wait to root for Yuri (Helena Zengel) as she helps her new friend, a baby ochi, find its way back to its woodland home.

'On Becoming a Guinea Fowl'

(Image credit: Chibesa Mulumba/Courtesy of A24.)

Release date: March 7

Starring: Susan Chardy, Elizabeth Chisela, and Henry B.J. Phiri

Why it’s worth watching: Critics were very impressed by this dark, genre-less indie film when it made its way through last year's festival circuit. After Shula (Susan Chardy) finds her uncle's dead body, she and her cousins have to reckon with the "buried secrets" of their family and "the lies we tell ourselves."

'The Alto Knights'

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Releases: March 21

Starring: Robert De Niro, Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Kathrine Narducci, Michael Rispoli, Ed Amatrudo, Joe Bacino, Anthony J. Gallo, Wallace Langham, Louis Mustillo, Frank Piccirillo, Matt Servitto, Robert Uricola

Why it’s worth watching: Each year's film slate wouldn't be filled without one good mob drama. This one is based on the rivalry between Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, and "how their separate paths to power place them on a deadly collision course," per the description.

'Sinners'

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Release date: April 18

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Miles Caton, Lin Jun Li, Lola Kirke, and Delroy Lindo

Why it’s worth watching: Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are among the best director-actor pairings. Anything they put out is a must-watch, especially this original horror-drama about twin brothers (both played by Jordan) facing an unknown evil when they return to their hometown.

'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Release date: May 9

Starring: Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Billy Magnussen, Brandon Perea, and Hamish Linklater

Why it’s worth watching: Kogonada is finally coming back with a new film, four years after his moving sci-fi drama After Yang. All we know so far is that the director's latest movie is "an original tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them," per Deadline.

'Golden'

(Image credit: Photo by Jesse Grant / Getty)

Release date: May 9

Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Quinta Brunson, Brian Tyree Henry, Janelle Monáe, Anderson .Paak, Andre 3000, and Missy Elliot

Why it’s worth watching: This original coming-of-age musical inspired by Pharrell Williams' childhood sounds dreamy, from its all-star cast to its period setting in 1977 Virginia Beach to its songwriting team featuring Williams himself and La La Land duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

'The Life of Chuck'

(Image credit: Courtesy of TIFF)

Release date: May 25

Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mark Hamill, Jacob Tremblay, and Nick Offerman

Why it’s worth watching: Last September, Mike Flanagan's latest Stephen King adaptation—based on the 2020 novella of the same name—won the Audience Award at TIFF. The "feel good apocalypse movie" finally arrives in theaters this year, starring Tom Hiddleston as an ordinary man going through doomsday.

'F1'

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Release date: June 27

Starring: Brad Pitt , Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem, Sarah Niles, Lewis Hamilton, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo

Why it’s worth watching: Hollywood has been part of the driving force behind Formula One's popularity in the U.S. (thanks to the documentary Drive to Survive!), and now the sport is ready for the blockbuster treatment. This fictional action-drama follows a tale as old as time, with a former star driver (Brad Pitt) coming out of retirement to coach a promising rookie (Damson Idris).

'Superman'

(Image credit: DC Studios)

Release date: July 11

Starring: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Skyler Gisondo

Why it’s worth watching: It's been a while since the most exciting film of the year was a superhero flick, but we have high hopes that David Corenswet will be able to bring the heart-racing action and heart-wrenching feels in his first round as the Man of Steel.

Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Movie

(Image credit: Marie Claire)

Release date: August 8

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall , Sean Penn, Alana Haim, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, and Benicio del Toro

Why it’s worth watching: All we film fans needed to hear was "new Paul Thomas Anderson" for this movie to skyrocket on our most-anticipated lists. Details are being kept under wraps for PTA's follow-up to Licorice Pizza, but we know it'll be a crime drama.

'Him'

Release date: September 19

Starring: Tyriq Withers, Marlon Wayans, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, Guapdad 4000, and Tierra Whack

Why it’s worth seeing: Director Justin Tipping and producer Jordan Peele are behind this psychological horror-drama described as "a sports movie translated through a classic spaghetti Western lens," in which a young football player (Tyriq Withers) finds a mentor in a legendary quarterback (Marlon Wayans).

'The Bride!'

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Release date: September 26

Starring: Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, and Peter Sarsgaard

Why it’s worth watching: Another director making a long-awaited return this year is Maggie Gyllenhaal, whose sophomore film will star Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley as a famed monsterous couple. Per the description, the movie will follow Frankenstein and the Bride's "combustible romance," which "[ignites] the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement."

'Michael'

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur)

Release date: October 3

Starring: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo

Why it’s worth watching: It's surprising that the King of Pop hasn't gotten the theatrical biopic treatment yet. (We do not speak of the 2004 TV movie.) Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson will star, with Colman Domingo playing the singer's mercurial father.

'Marty Supreme'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Release date: December 25

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, Tyler, the Creator, Odessa A’zion, Penn Jillette, Abel Ferrara, Kevin O’Leary, and Sandra Bernhard

Why it’s worth watching: Our Christmas Day 2025 plans are already set: spending them with Timothée Chalamet yet again. For his next big holiday release, Timmy will star in Josh Safdie's movie loosely based on the life of 1950s ping-pong champion Marty Reisman.

'Die, My Love'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Release date: TBA

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek, and Nick Nolte

Why it’s worth watching: Another exciting project filled with can't-miss actors, Lynne Ramsay's latest film will be a drama-thriller adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s 2017 novel. Jennifer Lawrence plays a woman with "increasingly erratic behaviour," per the book's description; Robert Pattinson plays her husband, while LaKeith Stanfield portrays her lover.

'Eddington'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Release date: TBA

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, and Clifton Collins Jr.

Why it’s worth watching: Ari Aster fans have been waiting with bated breath for his latest film, another genre-bending, sure-to-be-terrifying story. Per reports, this New Mexico-set Western will be a "wild adventure" about "a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations."

'If I Had Legs I’d Kick You'

(Image credit: Logan White/Courtesy of A24)

Release date: TBA; Premiering at Sundance Film Festival in January

Starring: Rose Byrne, Conan O'Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Lark White, Ivy Wolk, Daniel Zolghadri, Delaney Quinn, and A$AP Rocky

Why it’s worth watching: This indie film was snatched up by A24 before it even made its world premiere at Sundance, so the hype is high for Rose Byrne's performance. She will play a Long Island woman whose life "comes crashing down around her."

'Materialists'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Release date: TBA

Starring: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Marin Ireland, Louisa Jacobson, Sawyer Spielberg, and Zoë Winters

Why it’s worth watching: New Celine Song, that's it; that's the selling point. Even if you somehow skipped her dreamy debut Past Lives, this rom-com starring Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans will be unmissable.

'Mother Mary'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, FKA Twigs, and Kaia Gerber

Why it’s worth watching: An A24 " epic pop melodrama following a fictional musician (Anne Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Michaela Coel)," featuring original music by Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX. Inject it into our veins!

'The Smashing Machine'

(Image credit: Cheryl Dunn/Courtesy of A24)

Release date: TBA

Starring: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Why it’s worth watching: Over five years after Uncut Gems, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hopes to have his own thespian moment in this sports biopic from Benny Safdie. Johnson will play the legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr in a film following his eventful personal drama in 2000.

'Warfare'

Releases: TBA

Starring: D’pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton

Why it’s worth watching: Several of the internet's boyfriends have assembled for Alex Garland's latest feature, based on co-director (and Civil War military consultant) Ray Mendoza's Navy SEAL experience during the Iraq War.