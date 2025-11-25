Hemlocke Springs Is Trading Viral Hits for the Pop Pantheon

If you ever wanted to know who is on your favorite singer's playlist, or what albums inspired the latest “it girl” the most, tune in for Marie Claire’s resident music franchise Listen Up . In this interview series, we ask musicians about their listening habits and the specific records that informed their taste—and inherently their journey as an artist.

A viral single is a dime a dozen in the streaming era. But hemlocke springs can say something far rarer: three years after her self-produced, self-described “awkward Black girl” anthem “girlfriend” blew up on TikTok, she’s toured with the likes of Doja Cat , Conan Gray, and, most recently, Chappell Roan .

Becoming an overnight sensation wasn’t necessarily on the indie pop singer-songwriter’s radar at first. Born to Nigerian immigrants and hailing from North Carolina, she was busy studying for her master’s in medical informatics, making beats in her bedroom as a hobby. And hemlocke springs is still in disbelief at her success, even after she’s graduated from her bedroom to releasing an acclaimed 2023 EP , to opening for chart-toppers. But with her debut album on the way, she’s working on trading virality for crafting her own pop staying power.

The singer, whose real name is Isimeme "Naomi" Udu, tells Marie Claire over email that there are two choices an artist can make after experiencing a breakout moment: “Stay stuck or move.”

“You will be so surprised how easy it is to do the former,” Udu adds. “But taking action while anxious, stressed, [or] disappointed, has slowly increased my barrier for being uncomfortable, which, unfortunately, is a huge part of being an artist.”

Hemlocke Springs has released two singles from her upcoming debut album: "the beginning of the end" and "head, shoulders, knees and ankles." (Image credit: Shervin Lainez)

You can hear that in each of her eclectic, kitschy earworms about 20-something neuroses—and it’s exactly what led her to be able to create her long-awaited debut, the apple tree under the sea, out February 22. A collaboration with maximalist, electronic producer Burns ( Lady Gaga ’s Chromatica, Charli xcx ), it’s a genre-defying sonic wonderland about self-discovery. The 27-year-old L.A. transplant explains that making it took a great deal of patience while navigating an industry she’s still getting used to. “It sometimes felt [like] people were trying to make a linear path for something that was non-linear. Hell, I got here because of TikTok!” she says. “Sometimes there are people on this path who don’t know a darn thing—it’s just that their voices happened to be louder than others. So I’m learning to also have a loud voice, even when I’m uncertain.”

Here, hemlocke springs shares what ‘80s icons and electronic mainstays have informed her taste and what she’s listening to now.

hemlocke springs - the beginning of the end - YouTube Watch On

Avicii . I had heard songs on the radio or in church, but it was the first time discovering for myself the feeling of music and how great it can be. I remember sitting at the computer desks set up in my mom‘s classroom (she taught at my middle school), and I clicked on the video for Avicii’s “ Levels ,” and I was like, What is this wonderful sound? So, I went down a deep dive with Avicii, and that’s how I was able to find other electronic artists, like deadmau5 , Kaskade , David Guetta . Avicii’s death really hit me hard.

This is embarrassing to admit; I haven’t bought an album yet. Honestly, the first album I’m going to buy will probably be my own because I feel like that will be special.

The first album I saved on Spotify was Big Fish Theory by Vince Staples . I distinctly remember listening to “Crabs in a Bucket” and knowing it was going to become my newest hyper-fixation. I play that album, beginning to end, quite frequently.

RINA by Rina Sawayama . (But it’s an EP!) Quite literally changed the way that I approached production. I think at the time, I was listening to a lot of minimalist music, so to hear such a maximalist production style that didn’t sound congested—I struggle with that skill—was chef’s kiss. Every instrument and melody perfectly congealed together! And it’s so awesome to see a POC girl absolutely killing it as a pop artist.

Hemlocke Springs performing on Conan Gray's The Wishbone Pajama Show tour in September 2025. (Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

I should’ve been there when Tears for Fears was making “ Head Over Heels .” Actually, I should’ve been there when they were making “ Broken .” “Broken” is my jam.

Also, I have no clue where I was when ABBA made “ Dancing Queen .” I should’ve been in that room when they came up with that iconic melody.

Have I ever watched Cruel Intentions before? No. But do I know “Bittersweet Symphony” from seeing the clip of Reese Witherspoon driving in Sebastian’s Jaguar? Yes.

YouTube. Not through YouTube Music or anything—I just start clicking on random videos, and my algorithm catches onto things I love. That’s how I discovered DAY6 . Their video for “Time of Our Life” was trending, and I happened to click on it and then, boom, [for] six months straight I listened exclusively to them.

The album art for the apple tree under the sea. (Image credit: AWAL)

“ Blue (Da Ba Dee) .” Blue are the words I say and what I think, and they are the feelings that live inside me.

Doja Cat . I would run to see her perform the second I got off stage. If I can look half as cool as she does, I’ll be content!

Queen , Kate Bush , Michael Jackson , Prince , Madonna , Sade . I probably wouldn’t even make it to the concert, I would just faint from excitement on the way!

"I'm learning to also have a loud voice, even when I'm uncertain," says the singer-songwriter. (Image credit: Shervin Lainez)

“Somewhere Only We Know” is such a tearjerker. Or “ Skinny Love ,” specifically the Birdy cover. Birdy is bound to have me shed a couple tears.

Hall & Oates and Wham! . Usually, I have to play something upbeat.

There was one time I played—or in this case, overplayed— Feist ’s “One Evening .” It was sad-tinged, so it left me in a mood all day. I was waiting to meet another person, and I kept imagining myself in London alone, a little fog, cloudy skies, and a soft drizzle, with a cup of black tea, some evaporated milk, and a cube of sugar. Mind you, it was a sunny day in L.A.—so, never again.

From my single, “ head, shoulders, knees and ankles ”: “I paid a pretty penny to procure the pirates of Perai.” I really pulled that out of my ass. I usually don’t come up with lyrics like that nor have any sort of reaction to what I write, so when I did, I was in the corner of my room with my pen, like, “Oh!”

“Tren Al Sur” by Los Prisioneros . I suppose I’m just a train on a train track, forever trying to get in touch with myself and my roots.

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.